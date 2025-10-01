Emergency Declares Orange Alert in Northern Alicante Overnight: List of Municipalities at Risk
The special flood plan was activated at 5:40 AM this Wednesday after nearly 60 litres per square metre accumulated.
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 07:51
The Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre has issued an orange alert in the northern province of Alicante overnight. In just an hour and a half, nearly 60 litres per square metre were recorded along the coast.
The rains returned to the Marina Alta of Alicante past 4:30 AM this morning. Within just an hour, 40 mm accumulated, prompting Emergencies to declare an orange alert for the special flood plan, which includes the municipalities of El Comtat.
During the early hours of the day, various municipalities exceeded 50 litres per square metre. Dénia has already accumulated a total of 57.2 mm since 4:30 AM, and Jávea recorded 48.2 mm during the early hours of this Wednesday.
The Avamet meteorological stations in Marina Alta reveal other records in various points of the region. In Pego, 18.6 litres per square metre were recorded, while in Teulada the accumulation reached 15.6 mm, in L'Atzúbia 15.2 mm, and in El Poble Nou de Benitatxell 13.5 mm.
Meanwhile, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) does not report any risk in the area, leaving the map of Marina Alta and El Comtat in green after these overnight accumulations.
Municipalities with orange alert in Marina Alta:
-
Alcalalí
-
L'Atzúbia
-
Beniarbeig
-
Benidoleig
-
Benigembla
-
Benimeli
-
Benissa
-
Calp
-
Castell de Castells
-
Dénia
-
Gata de Gorgos
-
Llíber
-
Murla
-
Ondara
-
Orba
-
Parcent
-
Pedreguer
-
Pego
-
El Poble Nou de Benitatxell
-
Els Poblets
-
El Ràfol d'Almúnia
-
Sagra
-
Sanet y Negrals
-
Senija
-
Teulada
-
Tormos
-
La Vall d'Alcalà
-
La Vall de Gallinera
-
La Vall de Laguar
-
La Vall d'Ebo
-
El Verger
-
Xaló
-
Xàbia
Municipalities with orange alert in El Comtat:
-
Agres
-
Alcosser de Planes
-
Alcoleja
-
Alfafara
-
Almudaina
-
L'Alqueria d'Asnar
-
Balones
-
Benasau
-
Beniarrés
-
Benilloba
-
Benillup
-
Benimarfull
-
Benimassot
-
Cocentaina
-
Fageca
-
Famorca
-
Gaianes
-
Gorga
-
Millena
-
Muro de Alcoy
-
L'Orxa / Lorcha
-
Planes
-
Quatretondeta
-
Tollos
