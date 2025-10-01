Emergency Declares Orange Alert in Northern Alicante Overnight: List of Municipalities at Risk The special flood plan was activated at 5:40 AM this Wednesday after nearly 60 litres per square metre accumulated.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 07:51 Comenta Share

The Generalitat's Emergency Coordination Centre has issued an orange alert in the northern province of Alicante overnight. In just an hour and a half, nearly 60 litres per square metre were recorded along the coast.

The rains returned to the Marina Alta of Alicante past 4:30 AM this morning. Within just an hour, 40 mm accumulated, prompting Emergencies to declare an orange alert for the special flood plan, which includes the municipalities of El Comtat.

Ampliar Emergency alert during the night. GVA

During the early hours of the day, various municipalities exceeded 50 litres per square metre. Dénia has already accumulated a total of 57.2 mm since 4:30 AM, and Jávea recorded 48.2 mm during the early hours of this Wednesday.

The Avamet meteorological stations in Marina Alta reveal other records in various points of the region. In Pego, 18.6 litres per square metre were recorded, while in Teulada the accumulation reached 15.6 mm, in L'Atzúbia 15.2 mm, and in El Poble Nou de Benitatxell 13.5 mm.

Ampliar Aemet map, no warnings in Alicante province. AEMET

Meanwhile, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) does not report any risk in the area, leaving the map of Marina Alta and El Comtat in green after these overnight accumulations.

Municipalities with orange alert in Marina Alta: Alcalalí

L'Atzúbia

Beniarbeig

Benidoleig

Benigembla

Benimeli

Benissa

Calp

Castell de Castells

Dénia

Gata de Gorgos

Llíber

Murla

Ondara

Orba

Parcent

Pedreguer

Pego

El Poble Nou de Benitatxell

Els Poblets

El Ràfol d'Almúnia

Sagra

Sanet y Negrals

Senija

Teulada

Tormos

La Vall d'Alcalà

La Vall de Gallinera

La Vall de Laguar

La Vall d'Ebo

El Verger

Xaló

Xàbia

Municipalities with orange alert in El Comtat: Agres

Alcosser de Planes

Alcoleja

Alfafara

Almudaina

L'Alqueria d'Asnar

Balones

Benasau

Beniarrés

Benilloba

Benillup

Benimarfull

Benimassot

Cocentaina

Fageca

Famorca

Gaianes

Gorga

Millena

Muro de Alcoy

L'Orxa / Lorcha

Planes

Quatretondeta

Tollos