Emergencies Withdraws Level 1 Flood Plan in Pilar de la Horadada The Generalitat has also downgraded the orange rain alert to yellow in the southern coast of Alicante

On Saturday, the Generalitat Valenciana's Emergency Coordination Centre withdrew Level 1 of the Special Flood Plan in Pilar de la Horadada, which had been activated due to the overflow of the Tajo-Segura canal following recent heavy rains. Additionally, the alert level has been downgraded from orange to yellow across the southern coast of the province, where the storm is gradually subsiding.

The Secretary of Emergencies and Interior, Irene Rodríguez, explained after the coordination meeting held at the Generalitat's Emergency Centre that although the situation in Vega Baja has improved, locally intense storms are still expected throughout the afternoon and night. "We must remain very alert and cautious in the coming hours," she stated.

Rodríguez reminded that orange alerts remain in parts of the northern interior and coast of Castellón, as well as in the southern coast and interior of Valencia and the northern coast of Alicante, while the rest of the region remains on yellow alert. "Very intense storms may occur in specific areas, so we urge caution and attention to official recommendations," she insisted.

Since October 9, the 112 Emergency phone line has managed over 570 incidents related to the rains in the Valencian Community: 309 in Valencia, 233 in Alicante, and 29 in Castellón. The regional official has urged the public to exercise "maximum caution" and emphasised the importance of avoiding unnecessary travel by vehicle and following the authorities' instructions.