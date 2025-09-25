Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
Elon Musk. Reuters

Elon Musk's Father Accused of Sexual Abuse Against Family Minors

The South African businessman denies the allegations and accuses relatives of extortion

Joaquina Dueñas

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 12:20

Errol Musk, father of tech magnate Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing at least five children within his own family, according to an investigation by The New York Times. Despite the severity of the allegations, three police investigations in South Africa and California have concluded without formal charges against the 79-year-old engineer.

The files cited by the newspaper include testimonies from children, stepchildren, and other relatives, as well as private correspondence and statements from social workers. The first recorded case dates back to 1993, when his then 4-year-old stepdaughter accused him of inappropriate touching. A decade later, the same girl claimed to have caught him smelling her underwear. Other allegations involve two daughters, a stepson, and more recently, in 2023, relatives and a social worker intervened after his then 5-year-old son said he had been touched by his father.

The newspaper also notes that three independent police investigations against Errol Musk have ended without conviction. Of these, two were closed, while the outcome of the third remains unknown. In this regard, Errol has defended himself by stating that the accusations are "false and extremely absurd" and has pointed to blackmail by his relatives, who allegedly induced the minors "to tell lies" to "extort money from him."

Some relatives once sought help from Elon Musk through a letter: "We really need your advice, help, and guidance in these matters, because we see these children suffering daily," reads a fragment of the letter published by The New York Times.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  3. 3 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  4. 4 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 24 de septiembre en Alicante
  9. 9 San Vicente proyecta un nuevo barrio con más de un millar de viviendas
  10. 10 Los momentos de miedo vividos por un escalador rescatado en Calpe: se queda colgando de un acantilado tras enredarse las cuerdas

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Elon Musk's Father Accused of Sexual Abuse Against Family Minors

Elon Musk&#039;s Father Accused of Sexual Abuse Against Family Minors