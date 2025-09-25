Elon Musk's Father Accused of Sexual Abuse Against Family Minors

Joaquina Dueñas Thursday, 25 September 2025, 12:20 Comenta Share

Errol Musk, father of tech magnate Elon Musk, has been accused of sexually abusing at least five children within his own family, according to an investigation by The New York Times. Despite the severity of the allegations, three police investigations in South Africa and California have concluded without formal charges against the 79-year-old engineer.

The files cited by the newspaper include testimonies from children, stepchildren, and other relatives, as well as private correspondence and statements from social workers. The first recorded case dates back to 1993, when his then 4-year-old stepdaughter accused him of inappropriate touching. A decade later, the same girl claimed to have caught him smelling her underwear. Other allegations involve two daughters, a stepson, and more recently, in 2023, relatives and a social worker intervened after his then 5-year-old son said he had been touched by his father.

The newspaper also notes that three independent police investigations against Errol Musk have ended without conviction. Of these, two were closed, while the outcome of the third remains unknown. In this regard, Errol has defended himself by stating that the accusations are "false and extremely absurd" and has pointed to blackmail by his relatives, who allegedly induced the minors "to tell lies" to "extort money from him."

Some relatives once sought help from Elon Musk through a letter: "We really need your advice, help, and guidance in these matters, because we see these children suffering daily," reads a fragment of the letter published by The New York Times.