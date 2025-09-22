Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Elisa Fernández Guzmán. Rialp

Elisa Fernández Guzmán Wins the National Young Poetry Award 'Miguel Hernández'

For 'Después del pop', a debut poetry collection of powerful simplicity that "conveys truth, seduces, captivates, and shakes"

Miguel Lorenci

Madrod

Monday, 22 September 2025, 15:10

Elisa Fernández Guzmán (Huelva, 2000) was awarded the National Young Poetry Award 'Miguel Hernández' 2025 this Monday for her debut poetry collection 'Después del pop' (Rialp). Endowed with 30,000 euros, this prize is granted annually by the Ministry of Culture.

The young poet from Huelva was recognized for "conveying truth with the power of apparent simplicity that seduces, captivates, and shakes." According to the award's decision, 'Después del pop' features "a magnificent construction of scenes, places, and atmospheres that combines profound lyrical sensitivity with the ability to honestly name the emotional experience of adolescence, first love, and the passage of time."

Book cover.
Book cover. Rialp

The jury highlighted how the author "uses the theme of love to speak about the very act of poetic creation, daring with a direct style that does not lack irony, drama, and celebration." "With everyday language, without falling into the banal or renouncing musicality, Elisa Fernández Guzmán reads the world in the key of love and achieves the poetic expression of tenderness," concludes the decision.

Elisa Fernández Guzmán graduated in Comparative Literature from the University of Granada, with a master's degree in Audiovisual Scriptwriting from the University of Seville.

'Después del pop' is her first poetry collection, with which she won the runner-up of the Adonáis Poetry Prize in 2023. It is written in a conversational language, with an absence of punctuation marks, and repetitive expressions that underpin the musicality of the poems.

Her editors also speak of "her freshness and extreme colloquialism that, among vignettes of pure present, spreads a straightforward view on love and life." They assure that it is written "with the authenticity of someone recounting a crucial autobiographical episode," and that "it captures a specific amorous incursion, experienced in adolescence until it reaches its end."

Fernández Guzmán follows in the footsteps of Lola Tórtola, last year's winner, and joins a list of awardees, including Ismael Ramos, María Elena Higueruelo Illana, Alba Cid, Ángela Segovia, Xaime Martínez, and Berta García Faet, among others.

