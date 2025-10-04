Why Electric Cars Are Not Succeeding: Price is Key, Says Sumauto

The purchase price remains the most decisive factor for Spanish buyers, while the lack of charging infrastructure and the high cost of electric vehicles continue to hinder the complete electrification of the automotive fleet.

The transition towards sustainable mobility in Spain is progressing at a gradual pace, with hybrid solutions, rather than full electrification, as the clear market leaders.

This is revealed by the "EcoMobility 2025 Report by Sumauto" from the Vocento group, which analyses purchasing trends and persistent barriers in the adoption of more efficient vehicles.

According to this analysis, 40% of buyers currently choose vehicles with hybrid technology. This high presence of conventional hybrids (HEV) and mild hybrids (MHEV) suggests that the energy transition is occurring gradually, prioritising accessible solutions over a complete leap to zero-emission vehicles. Plug-in hybrids account for 20% of sales.

The process of non-hybrid electrification is slower, with the report noting that pure electrification is still more of an "intention than a reality." Electric vehicles only reach 7% of actual purchases, with the high acquisition price and range being the main barriers to their adoption. Both factors require technology to continue advancing to reduce costs and enhance the appeal of these models.

Price Over Technology

In this regard, economic sensitivity prevails in the purchasing decision. 35% of buyers prioritise the vehicle's purchase price, making it the most decisive factor in the process. Close behind is range, crucial for 30% of buyers, and economy of use, relevant for 20%.

Given this reality, the report suggests that the industry should communicate the total value of the vehicle more clearly, emphasising savings in maintenance, use, and tax benefits to tip the balance towards electrified options.

Another equally important aspect that continues to act as a barrier, rather than an incentive, is the charging infrastructure. Only 10% of buyers mention ease of charging as a purchasing factor. The perception of a lack of charging points or difficulty remains decisive in the decision, mainly affecting buyers aged 46 and over.

Technological Confusion

Between 20% and 30% of vehicle buyers prioritise safety. This factor carries more weight in specific segments such as women and those over 60, suggesting the need to highlight improvements in driver assistance systems in campaigns targeting these groups.

Younger buyers (18-30 years) focus on price and interest in new technologies (mentioned by 40% of them) as the main reasons for purchase.

The Sumauto study identifies a problem of technological confusion. Since both hybridisation (HEV) and mild hybridisation (MHEV) enjoy the ECO environmental label, the public often equates them.

This generates unrealistic expectations, as mild hybrids only assist in auxiliary functions and their impact on consumption is limited, while conventional hybrids can indeed propel the vehicle electrically. This ambiguity in categorisation could be distorting the real perception of the benefits of each technology in the market.