Electric Cars: A Luxury for the Wealthy in Europe, Says ACEA

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 11:55

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) has released a report highlighting the inequality in the adoption of electric vehicles across the continent.

The automotive industry claims that despite significant investments and the expansion of affordable model offerings, the penetration of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) is "uneven" and directly linked to national wealth.

ACEA's study reveals a clear correlation: while in high-income countries like Denmark, the Netherlands, and Finland, electric vehicles are becoming a widespread purchase option, in middle and low-income member states, the market share of BEVs remains below 7%.

This data confirms that limited purchasing power is acting as the main barrier to mass adoption.

The report emphasizes that specific government actions are crucial and demonstrate their effectiveness. Recent examples in the European Union illustrate how well-designed incentive programs can boost electric vehicle registrations.

For instance, Poland, with its aid schemes, has managed to double BEV registrations. Slovenia experienced an 89% increase, and Portugal now boasts a market share exceeding 21%. These results prove that subsidies, tax exemptions, or tiered bonus systems reduce financial barriers and strengthen consumer confidence.

However, ACEA warns that if these incentives are withdrawn or reduced, progress can quickly unravel. The impact of subsidy cuts in France and the abrupt policy change in Germany at the end of 2023 are specifically mentioned, with effects felt across the entire community market.

As a fundamental conclusion for manufacturers, the availability of charging infrastructure and new models alone is not sufficient. Affordability is the cornerstone for large-scale adoption. To meet Europe's climate goals, ACEA calls for predictable and long-term support to ensure that electric mobility is accessible to all citizens, not just the wealthiest.

