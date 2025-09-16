Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Crimen en Benidorm: detenida una británica por estrangular a una amiga en el Rincón de Loix
The redevelopment of La Purísima Street will renew pavements, networks, and lighting in one of the key axes of Elda's Historic Centre. A.E.

Elda to Redevelop La Purísima Street as Part of 'Elda, Part of You' Plan

The project, with an investment of 349,979 euros, will transform this historic centre axis with new pavement, upgraded networks, and efficient lighting.

Ismael Martinez

Elda

Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 17:42

The Elda City Council will undertake the comprehensive redevelopment of La Purísima Street, one of the most significant thoroughfares in the Historic Centre, in the coming months. The project, part of the 'Elda, Part of You' Plan, has a budget of 349,979 euros and a six-month execution period from its award.

The project includes replacing all the pavement and creating a single platform along the 160 linear metres connecting Natalia Tendero Gil Street with Colón Street. Additionally, the sewage and drinking water networks, as well as the rainwater collection system, will be completely renewed.

Elda's Mayor, Rubén Alfaro, accompanied by the Councillor for Public Space and Investments, José Antonio Amat, the area director, Raquel Fernández, and the municipal engineer, Marc Pastor, explained that vertical signage and overhead wiring will also be removed and buried. Regarding public lighting, the light points will be located in the central area of the roadway, following the model of Independencia Street, to ensure uniformity, efficiency, and energy savings.

As the work is within the Historic Centre, the project includes a budget for archaeological work. It also considers the planting of new trees and shrub vegetation, with a drip irrigation system, to enhance the green areas of the street.

Rubén Alfaro emphasised that "the 'Elda, Part of You' Plan aims to transform our city with a focus on achieving a more human, accessible, modern, and sustainable Elda. This redevelopment project is part of the local government's commitment to continue advancing in the recovery of the old town and enhancing the city's heritage and historical legacy."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Golpea en la cabeza con un palo a su compañero de trabajo y acto seguido se quita la vida en un lavadero de Sant Joan
  2. 2 Alicante pone la primera piedra al barrio Nueva Albufereta donde se levantará un millar de viviendas
  3. 3 Controlado el incendio forestal de Fontcalent que ha obligado a desalojar a 25 vecinos
  4. 4 La Aemet avisa que Alicante pasará del calor a las lluvias en solo tres días
  5. 5 Así será el nuevo barrio de la Albufereta: viviendas, parque, hoteles y un museo al aire libre
  6. 6 San Vicente proyecta su mayor crecimiento urbanístico en años: más de mil viviendas, el 40 % de VPO
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez anuncia una inversión de mil millones en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche, pero obvia la segunda pista
  8. 8 Alicante fija sus festivos locales de 2026: Santa Faz y Hogueras, días grandes en el calendario
  9. 9 Alicante acaba con los asentamientos ilegales y chabolas que cercaban la ciudad
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 17 de septiembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Elda to Redevelop La Purísima Street as Part of 'Elda, Part of You' Plan

Elda to Redevelop La Purísima Street as Part of &#039;Elda, Part of You&#039; Plan