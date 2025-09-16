Elda to Redevelop La Purísima Street as Part of 'Elda, Part of You' Plan The project, with an investment of 349,979 euros, will transform this historic centre axis with new pavement, upgraded networks, and efficient lighting.

The Elda City Council will undertake the comprehensive redevelopment of La Purísima Street, one of the most significant thoroughfares in the Historic Centre, in the coming months. The project, part of the 'Elda, Part of You' Plan, has a budget of 349,979 euros and a six-month execution period from its award.

The project includes replacing all the pavement and creating a single platform along the 160 linear metres connecting Natalia Tendero Gil Street with Colón Street. Additionally, the sewage and drinking water networks, as well as the rainwater collection system, will be completely renewed.

Elda's Mayor, Rubén Alfaro, accompanied by the Councillor for Public Space and Investments, José Antonio Amat, the area director, Raquel Fernández, and the municipal engineer, Marc Pastor, explained that vertical signage and overhead wiring will also be removed and buried. Regarding public lighting, the light points will be located in the central area of the roadway, following the model of Independencia Street, to ensure uniformity, efficiency, and energy savings.

As the work is within the Historic Centre, the project includes a budget for archaeological work. It also considers the planting of new trees and shrub vegetation, with a drip irrigation system, to enhance the green areas of the street.

Rubén Alfaro emphasised that "the 'Elda, Part of You' Plan aims to transform our city with a focus on achieving a more human, accessible, modern, and sustainable Elda. This redevelopment project is part of the local government's commitment to continue advancing in the recovery of the old town and enhancing the city's heritage and historical legacy."