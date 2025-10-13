Elda Promotes the Creation of a Business Incubator to Support Vocational Training Graduates

P.S. Elda Monday, 13 October 2025, 17:20 Comenta Share

The CIPFP Valle de Elda will launch a business incubator as part of the 'Llança't' project by the Department of Education. These business incubators will provide real management and business creation practices, mentored support, and resources for business creation, thus promoting an entrepreneurial culture, educational excellence, and a connection with the socio-economic needs of each territory, according to the Eldense Town Hall.

This announcement was made this morning by the Councillor for Education, María Gisbert, alongside the director of the Eldense educational centre, Cristóbal Melgarejo. The councillor stated that "in addition to the 'Llança't' project, the CIPFP Valle de Elda has also joined two other initiatives, 'Orienta FP' and 'Talento Pyme'. From the Elda Town Hall, we thank this centre for its daily commitment, year after year, to providing the best quality vocational training cycles in our city."

Meanwhile, Cristóbal Melgarejo highlighted that "these projects originate from the Department of Education, which has a keen interest. 'Talento Pyme' is a multi-phase initiative to bring companies and teachers closer together. To this end, on November 6th, we will hold an event at the centre for the entire Community to connect agri-food companies with teachers from across the Valencian Community to generate work synergies and improve vocational training."

Promotion of Entrepreneurship

The director of CIPFP Valle de Elda explained that "the second project is 'Orienta FP', for which we have been chosen as the reference centre in Area 15 of Labora, covering Alto and Medio Vinalopó. The third project is 'Llança't', which aims to create business incubators and support individuals who wish to enter the world of entrepreneurship."

Meanwhile, Carmen María Maestre, a teacher at the centre and the person who will head the 'Orienta FP' office, indicated that "the Orienta FP Network aims to enhance professional guidance for all citizens, creating collegiate commissions and vocational training offices. It is about facilitating this guidance to all interested individuals, and through European Social Cohesion Funds, territorial areas are created."

Maestre explained that "we will be the reference centre for the area covering Elda, Monóvar, Villena, etc., and we will have an information office permanently open to all citizens, whether they belong to the centre or not, with the aim of supporting insertion, reinsertion, and employment improvement."

Finally, the head of studies at CIPFP Valle de Elda, José Antonio Sellés, stated that "the first phase of the 'Llança't' project has a budget of 10,000 euros to identify training deficiencies in entrepreneurship, advice, and resources for newly graduated students or those who have graduated previously. We aim for the centre to be a true networking hub to unite training and business creation, launching projects that lead to job creation at the regional level."