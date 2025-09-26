Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Councillor for Festivities, David Guardiola, and the President of the Central Board of Moors and Christians of Elda, Pedro Serrano. AE

The Elda Moors and Christians Music Contest Regains Its Competitive Spirit

The Castelar Theatre will host the 38th edition on May 2nd

RA

Friday, 26 September 2025, 15:36

The Elda Moors and Christians Music Contest, scheduled for May 2, 2026, at the Castelar Theatre, will restore its competitive nature in its 38th edition. Last year, the event was held as a charity for the Valencia flood victims, with prize money donated to the Federation of Musical Societies of the Valencian Community to support affected societies and musical groups in the province of Valencia.

The Councillor for Festivities, David Guardiola, emphasized that "although there are still many months to go before the Contest, one of its strengths is the meticulous care given to participating bands, as they need time to prepare and rehearse the pieces they will perform."

Meanwhile, the President of the Central Board of Moors and Christians of Elda, Pedro Serrano, expressed gratitude for the support from the Elda City Council and reminded that "bands wishing to participate must be part of the Federation of Musical Societies of the Valencian Community. The registration deadline is until 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2026. The draw will take place on January 31, and the required documentation can be submitted until March 2."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The prize amounts will remain the same as in previous editions: 5,000 euros for the first prize; 3,000 euros for the second, and 2,000 euros for the third.

Participating bands must perform a mandatory Christian march and a freely chosen piece, which should be either a pasodoble or a Moorish march. As a novelty, bands will present an introductory piece lasting a maximum of four minutes, meaning each musical group will perform three pieces during the contest.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Entra en vigor la rebaja del IBI en Alicante: estas son las bonificaciones y ahorros
  2. 2 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  3. 3 Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
  4. 4 Las hipotecas se disparan en Alicante: 2.243 firmas y más de 304 millones de euros concedidos en un mes
  5. 5 La Policía Local realiza cinco intervenciones al día con personas sin hogar en Alicante
  6. 6 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: Alicante elige la mejor croqueta de la ciudad
  7. 7 El Hércules negocia con Puerto Rico para que Jeremy juegue contra el Atlético B
  8. 8 La Guardia Civil caza en Alicante a un fugitivo británico buscado por asesinar de 24 puñaladas a su compañero de piso
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 25 de septiembre en Alicante
  10. 10 Un estudio de la UMH avisa: los niños que más ultraprocesados comen son los que más televisión consumen

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Elda Moors and Christians Music Contest Regains Its Competitive Spirit

The Elda Moors and Christians Music Contest Regains Its Competitive Spirit