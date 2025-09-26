The Elda Moors and Christians Music Contest Regains Its Competitive Spirit The Castelar Theatre will host the 38th edition on May 2nd

The Councillor for Festivities, David Guardiola, and the President of the Central Board of Moors and Christians of Elda, Pedro Serrano.

The Elda Moors and Christians Music Contest, scheduled for May 2, 2026, at the Castelar Theatre, will restore its competitive nature in its 38th edition. Last year, the event was held as a charity for the Valencia flood victims, with prize money donated to the Federation of Musical Societies of the Valencian Community to support affected societies and musical groups in the province of Valencia.

The Councillor for Festivities, David Guardiola, emphasized that "although there are still many months to go before the Contest, one of its strengths is the meticulous care given to participating bands, as they need time to prepare and rehearse the pieces they will perform."

Meanwhile, the President of the Central Board of Moors and Christians of Elda, Pedro Serrano, expressed gratitude for the support from the Elda City Council and reminded that "bands wishing to participate must be part of the Federation of Musical Societies of the Valencian Community. The registration deadline is until 11:59 p.m. on January 27, 2026. The draw will take place on January 31, and the required documentation can be submitted until March 2."

The prize amounts will remain the same as in previous editions: 5,000 euros for the first prize; 3,000 euros for the second, and 2,000 euros for the third.

Participating bands must perform a mandatory Christian march and a freely chosen piece, which should be either a pasodoble or a Moorish march. As a novelty, bands will present an introductory piece lasting a maximum of four minutes, meaning each musical group will perform three pieces during the contest.