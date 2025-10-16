Elda Freezes All Municipal Taxes and Fees for 2026 The Treasury Department will not apply the CPI for the second consecutive year

Elda City Council will freeze all municipal taxes and fees next year, including the waste collection fee. Therefore, "the CPI increase, currently at 2.9%, will not be applied," explained Treasury Councillor Fernando Gómez on Thursday, meaning the City Council will forego nearly 780,000 euros in revenue.

Last year, all municipal taxes and fees were already frozen, resulting in Elda City Council losing approximately 1.3 million euros between 2025 and 2026. The freeze affects all municipal taxes: Property Tax (IBI), Capital Gains Tax, Construction, Installations and Works Tax (ICIO), Economic Activities Tax (IAE), Vehicle Tax (IVT), and all fees and public prices, such as Municipal Schools, Markets, Pools, or the waste collection fee itself.

Fernando Gómez stated that "there is a very significant fact: between 2020 and 2025, the accumulated annual CPI is around 21%." This means that, since municipal taxes have not increased during this period, their real burden has been reduced by the same proportion.

"In the case of the waste collection fee," continued the Treasury Councillor, "the amount remains at 98.23 euros per household, making Elda one of the few cities that does not exceed 100 euros. In family terms, this translates to just 1.88 euros per week for the collection, transport, and treatment of waste. This result is due to management in recycling and selective collection. The early implementation of the brown container, in which Elda was a pioneer, has prevented increases that have occurred in other municipalities."

Similarly, economic-social bonuses and the possibility of splitting the payment into two installments are maintained. People over 60 who already enjoy a discount on the waste collection fee do not need to renew it each year, unless circumstances change. Currently, this measure benefits about 800 people.

Reductions 40% for single-person households with gross incomes equal to or less than 15,120 euros or for family units of two or more members with incomes equal to or less than 21,840 euros.

60% in special situations: over 60s, large or single-parent families, recipients of social benefits, households with members with a disability of 33% or more without professional activity, long-term unemployment, victims of gender violence, or families involved in eviction processes.

Fernando Gómez highlighted that "the fiscal policy applied in recent years has been guided by containment and tax reduction. The most evident case is the IBI, which has decreased by 21% over the last ten years. Thanks to this strategy, Elda has established itself as the city with the lowest tax pressure in the region, also being below the provincial average."

The Treasury Councillor assured that "forgoing nearly 780,000 euros in revenue to keep all taxes and fees frozen is not a symbolic gesture: it is a firm decision that protects families and reinforces the City Council's commitment to the citizens."

Finally, the councillor emphasized that "this government has chosen a path that prioritizes stability, protecting the families' finances, demonstrating that responsible management allows progress without burdening the citizens further. Fiscal policy cannot be a slogan or a partisan weapon, but a useful tool to ensure equal opportunities, cohesion, and progress."