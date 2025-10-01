Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The twelve new signings of Elche CF will pose this Wednesday on the pitch of Martínez Valero in a presentation that will gather 2,000 season ticket holders. ECF

Elche CF Unveils 12 New Signings at Martínez Valero in Front of 2,000 Season Ticket Holders

Fans can enter with their membership card until capacity is reached | The event, starting at 18:30, will be broadcast on the club's official YouTube channel

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 16:30

El Martínez Valero will be dressed up this Wednesday to host the official presentation of the 12 reinforcements that Elche CF has incorporated this summer under the guidance of Eder Sarabia. The event will commence at 18:30 and will feature the presence of the club's president, Joaquín Buitrago, and the general director, Pedro Schinocca.

The franjiverde club has announced that access will be limited to 2,000 season ticket holders, who can enter from 17:45 through Gate 3 of the Tribune by showing their membership card. For those unable to attend, the presentation will be broadcast live on Elche CF's official YouTube channel.

The stars of the day will be the twelve footballers who have already debuted with the franjiverde shirt and arrive with the aim of strengthening an ambitious project in LaLiga EA Sports: Leo Petrot, Alejandro Iturbe, Álvaro Rodríguez, Martim Neto, Víctor Chust, Fede Redondo, Rafa Mir, André Da Silva, Iñaki Peña, Grady Diangana, Adrià Pedrosa, and Héctor Fort.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

With these additions, the Elche club seeks to make a qualitative leap to consolidate itself in the First Division and extend the great sporting moment that has made Martínez Valero one of the most vibrant venues in the championship.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergencias decreta la alerta naranja en el norte de Alicante durante la madrugada: lista de municipios en riesgo
  2. 2 Milagroso rescate en el puerto de Alicante: salvan a una mujer que estuvo cinco minutos en parada tras lanzarse al mar
  3. 3 Vandalizan un instituto en Alicante y se dejan los patinetes dentro
  4. 4 Estos son los municipios de Alicante donde más ha llovido este martes
  5. 5 Fran Sol y Slavy: de la ilusión a la desesperación
  6. 6 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante derribará una vivienda en ruinas para crear un nuevo parque entre Altozano y La Cerámica
  7. 7 Espectacular manga marina en el interior del Mediterráneo visible desde Alicante
  8. 8 La alerta por lluvias devuelve la pesadilla a Alicante: 28 años de la peor riada en la ciudad
  9. 9 Alicante recuperará su costa olvidada con las obras de restauración ecológica de Agua Amarga
  10. 10 Adiós a una «deuda histórica» con la UA y la UMH: el nuevo plan de financiación asegura sueldos, nuevos contratos y reformas de infraestructuras

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Elche CF Unveils 12 New Signings at Martínez Valero in Front of 2,000 Season Ticket Holders

Elche CF Unveils 12 New Signings at Martínez Valero in Front of 2,000 Season Ticket Holders