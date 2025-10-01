Elche CF Unveils 12 New Signings at Martínez Valero in Front of 2,000 Season Ticket Holders Fans can enter with their membership card until capacity is reached | The event, starting at 18:30, will be broadcast on the club's official YouTube channel

The twelve new signings of Elche CF will pose this Wednesday on the pitch of Martínez Valero in a presentation that will gather 2,000 season ticket holders.

Ismael Martinez Elche Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 16:30

El Martínez Valero will be dressed up this Wednesday to host the official presentation of the 12 reinforcements that Elche CF has incorporated this summer under the guidance of Eder Sarabia. The event will commence at 18:30 and will feature the presence of the club's president, Joaquín Buitrago, and the general director, Pedro Schinocca.

The franjiverde club has announced that access will be limited to 2,000 season ticket holders, who can enter from 17:45 through Gate 3 of the Tribune by showing their membership card. For those unable to attend, the presentation will be broadcast live on Elche CF's official YouTube channel.

The stars of the day will be the twelve footballers who have already debuted with the franjiverde shirt and arrive with the aim of strengthening an ambitious project in LaLiga EA Sports: Leo Petrot, Alejandro Iturbe, Álvaro Rodríguez, Martim Neto, Víctor Chust, Fede Redondo, Rafa Mir, André Da Silva, Iñaki Peña, Grady Diangana, Adrià Pedrosa, and Héctor Fort.

With these additions, the Elche club seeks to make a qualitative leap to consolidate itself in the First Division and extend the great sporting moment that has made Martínez Valero one of the most vibrant venues in the championship.