Elche CF trains without Fede Redondo and Martim Neto

Elche CF continues training at the Martínez Valero, preparing for Thursday's match against CA Osasuna at El Sadar. Eder Sarabia faces the week with three notable absences: Rodrigo Mendoza (with Spain), Martim Neto (physical discomfort), and Fede Redondo (illness). The positive note in Tuesday's session was Álvaro Rodriguez's return to group training after overcoming his physical issues.

Sarabia's team has been confirmed as the revelation team at the start of the championship. Despite being newly promoted, Elche has quickly adapted to the category and remains unbeaten after five rounds, a privilege shared only with Real Madrid and Barcelona. This has been achieved with a demanding schedule: they have visited the Metropolitano and the Pizjuán, and hosted Betis at home.

The results speak for themselves: two victories (1-0 against Oviedo and 2-0 against Levante, both at the Martínez Valero) and three draws (1-1 against Betis, 1-1 against Atlético de Madrid, and 2-2 at Sevilla's ground). With nine points, Elche currently occupies fifth place, in European positions. A balanced and solid block, with offensive references like André Silva and Rafa Mir, who have already scored 5 goals between them, the security in goal from Dituro and Iñaki Peña, and a midfield where Mendoza and Martim Neto shine alongside Aguado and Aleix Febas.

On Thursday at El Sadar, the franjiverdes will attempt to extend their unbeaten streak and confirm that their strong start to the season is no fluke.