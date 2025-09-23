Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Federació reclama al Ayuntamiento aumentar las subvenciones de Hogueras para hacer frente a la subida de categorías
Elche CF prepares at the Martínez Valero for their visit to CA Osasuna at El Sadar. T.A.

Elche CF trains without Fede Redondo and Martim Neto

Sarabia welcomes back Álvaro Rodriguez, while Mendoza joins Spain's U-20 World Cup preparations in Chile

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 12:15

Elche CF continues training at the Martínez Valero, preparing for Thursday's match against CA Osasuna at El Sadar. Eder Sarabia faces the week with three notable absences: Rodrigo Mendoza (with Spain), Martim Neto (physical discomfort), and Fede Redondo (illness). The positive note in Tuesday's session was Álvaro Rodriguez's return to group training after overcoming his physical issues.

Sarabia's team has been confirmed as the revelation team at the start of the championship. Despite being newly promoted, Elche has quickly adapted to the category and remains unbeaten after five rounds, a privilege shared only with Real Madrid and Barcelona. This has been achieved with a demanding schedule: they have visited the Metropolitano and the Pizjuán, and hosted Betis at home.

Follow TODO Alicante's channel on WhatsApp

The results speak for themselves: two victories (1-0 against Oviedo and 2-0 against Levante, both at the Martínez Valero) and three draws (1-1 against Betis, 1-1 against Atlético de Madrid, and 2-2 at Sevilla's ground). With nine points, Elche currently occupies fifth place, in European positions. A balanced and solid block, with offensive references like André Silva and Rafa Mir, who have already scored 5 goals between them, the security in goal from Dituro and Iñaki Peña, and a midfield where Mendoza and Martim Neto shine alongside Aguado and Aleix Febas.

On Thursday at El Sadar, the franjiverdes will attempt to extend their unbeaten streak and confirm that their strong start to the season is no fluke.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  2. 2 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta amarilla por lluvia, tormentas y granizo
  3. 3 Indignación entre decenas de aficionados franjiverdes tras ser multados durante el Elche-Oviedo
  4. 4 Torrecilla: crédito agotado en el Hércules
  5. 5 La Aemet volverá a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante por lluvias y tormentas a partir de la medianoche
  6. 6 La Policía Local de Alicante salva la vida a un hombre en parada cardiorrespiratoria en plena calle
  7. 7 Un botellón continuo frente a un colegio de Alicante
  8. 8 Encuentran a un hombre deambulando en paños menores por un pueblo de Alicante
  9. 9 Restablecida la circulación de trenes en Alicante tras una caída de tensión que provoca retrasos
  10. 10 Vuelven los tiempos de la compra de pisos sobre plano: venden una promoción entera de 82 viviendas en Sant Joan antes de acabarla

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Elche CF trains without Fede Redondo and Martim Neto

Elche CF trains without Fede Redondo and Martim Neto