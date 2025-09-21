Elche CF-Real Oviedo (1-0): The Franjiverdes Secure Their Second Victory of the Season, Extending Their Good Run André Silva's first-half goal and the final resistance secured three crucial points against an Oviedo side that came close to equalising until the last moment.

Ismael Martinez Elche Sunday, 21 September 2025, 20:41 Comenta Share

El Martínez Valero was once again dressed for a grand occasion, as the air was filled with the excitement of a big match. From the outset, there was a special buzz: the Franjiverde crowd was pushing hard and Eder Sarabia's Elche CF arrived with sky-high morale, unbeaten after the first four rounds. The clash promised intensity... and it didn't take long to deliver.

The start was breathtaking. It was only the first minute when a poor back pass from Rafa Mir complicated the ball's clearance. Iñaki Peña, forced to rush out, failed to clear effectively, and Rondón found himself with a golden opportunity. The Venezuelan dribbled past the Alicante goalkeeper, and for a moment, silence took over the stadium. But his hurried and mishit shot went wide. A first warning from the Asturians and a clear message: any slip-up here could be costly.

That scare served as a wake-up call for Elche, who gradually shook off the pressure and began to take control. The Basque coach's plan was evident: ball at feet, quick play, width on the flanks, and decisiveness in the final third. Within five minutes, the Franjiverdes had two attacks that made the visiting defense tremble.

And on the third attempt, as they say, came the charm. A calmly and precisely woven play led to Germán Valera's run down the right. The winger, who seemed to have electricity in his boots, delivered a perfect cut-back for André Silva to simply tap in. A simple goal, but one that lifted the stadium. The 1-0 ignited the crowd and sparked the first big ovation of the afternoon before the 10th minute.

With the lead, Elche settled even more. They dominated patiently, without rushing, while Oviedo tried to respond as best they could. The Carbayones attempted to stretch, but their advances lacked edge. Iñaki Peña, after that initial error, spent the rest of the first half in relative calm, except for a timid shot from Hassan.

The final stretch of the first half was intelligently managed. Elche slowed down a bit, measured their efforts, and played with the calmness that the scoreline provided. Oviedo, on the other hand, was imprecise in the final third, unable to connect with Rondón and truly test the local goalkeeper. Thus, with the 1-0 and the feeling that the match was under the Ilicitanos' control, the half-time whistle blew in a satisfied Martínez Valero.

Primer gol en casa. Segundo con la franja



🫡❤️‍🔥 @andrevsilva19 https://t.co/4kutrkiVfi pic.twitter.com/qkRVWgIPvy — Elche Club de Fútbol (@elchecf) September 21, 2025

The second half began with an Elche determined to extend their lead. The Franjiverdes came out hungry and quickly created clear chances. Rafa Mir tried his luck with a shot from the edge of the area that nearly secured the second goal of the afternoon. The team wanted more and made it clear with every attack.

Elche is not among the unbeaten group by chance. The team showed character, ambition, and football. The Martínez Valero rose again with a magical move from Martim Neto: the Portuguese, elegant, executed a roulette in the area and found himself alone in front of the goalkeeper. His shot, sharp and placed, was parried by Aarón Escandell with a providential hand that prevented the second goal.

The Franjiverde siege did not stop. Just a couple of minutes later, a measured cross from the wing found Rafa Mir's head. The forward connected a powerful header that bounced off the crossbar and, for added drama, hit the bar again before bouncing out. The entire stadium held their heads: the 2-0 was there, brushing the net, but it refused to go in.

The scare for the locals came in the 62nd minute. A seemingly harmless long ball turned into a nightmare when Affengruber and Iñaki Peña hesitated in their clearance. The lack of understanding left the ball loose, and Rondón, always lurking, pounced to seize it. For a moment, the equaliser seemed inevitable, but the play dissolved amid tension and sighs of relief from the crowd. It was a reminder that the match was still alive and that any mistake could be costly.

As the minutes passed, Elche lost their spark. The high tempo of the start gave way to some inaccuracies, and the team began to drift off in the match. This relaxation gave Oviedo wings, who started to believe and step into the opposing half with more determination.

The scare materialised when the Asturians managed to send the ball into the net, silencing the Martínez Valero for a moment. The equaliser seemed to be achieved, but fortune smiled on Elche: the referee disallowed the goal for a previous offside. The crowd breathed a sigh of relief, aware that the margin was minimal and that the match could turn on any slip.

In the final moments, the Carbayón side poured into the local area in search of an equaliser that seemed imminent. It was a real siege, with crosses, lofted balls, and the tension of a narrow scoreline. However, Elche knew how to suffer, resisted with skill, and ended up sealing a valuable victory: their second at home, second of the season, and, above all, three points that consolidate their strong start to the league.