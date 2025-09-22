Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Children will be able to build their own version of the city in the 'Elche in Pieces' workshop, part of Architecture Week. A.E.

'Elche in Pieces': A Creative Workshop for Youngsters at L'Escorxador for Architecture Week

Children and teenagers aged 8 to 16 can represent the city and its heritage with giant pieces, cardboard, and paint in a free activity with 90 spots available.

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Monday, 22 September 2025, 13:35

El Centro Cultural Contemporáneo L'Escorxador will host the 'Elche in Pieces' workshop next Monday, 29th September, from 17:30 to 20:00. This initiative is part of Architecture Week and is aimed at children and teenagers aged 8 to 16.

The activity is part of the second edition of the Arquieduca project in Elche, driven by the City Council through the Department of Education, in collaboration with the Territorial College of Architects of Alicante. The aim is to bring architecture closer to young people in a playful and participatory way, using large-scale construction dynamics with lego-type pieces, cardboard, and paint.

The Councillor for Education, María Bonmatí, stated that "this will offer the youngest the opportunity to have a different vision of Elche." Meanwhile, the Cultural Spokesperson of the College of Architects of the Valencian Community, Maribel Requena, highlighted that "with this type of project, we seek to highlight conscious architecture and its power to transform the heart of cities."

Registration, which is free and limited to 90 places, is now available on the website www.ctaa.net/eventos/arquieduca-construlab-elche. Additionally, participants will be divided into age groups to facilitate the work dynamic.

Councillor Bonmatí has invited families to register the youngest in this workshop, "which is a way to bring young people closer to architecture and Elche's heritage."

