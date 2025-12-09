Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La jueza cita otra vez a la mano derecha de Mazón tras los WhatsApp de la consellera Pradas
Aleix Febas during the match against Girona FC. SHOOTORI

Elche to Face SD Eibar in Next Round of Copa del Rey

The match against the Armeros will take place between December 16 and 18, in a single-leg tie.

Ismael Martínez

Elche

Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 13:40

Comenta

Elche CF has learned its next opponent in the Copa del Rey round of 32. The draw held by the RFEF has paired the Franjiverdes with the Armeros, a match that will be played as a single-leg tie between December 16 and 18. Additionally, the tie will again be played without VAR, a condition the RFEF maintains until the round of 16.

Eder Sarabia's team approaches this round with the confidence of having overcome two very different previous stages. In their Copa debut, Elche authoritatively handled their visit to UD Los Garres (0-4), demonstrating solidity and proving they were the higher-ranked team at Enrique Roca de Murcia.

The encounter at San Marcos against Quintanar del Rey was quite different, where the Ilicitano team needed extra time to eliminate the Conquense side. A last-minute goal by Héctor Fort in the 117th minute avoided penalties and secured their place in the next draw.

Beyond the opponent, the Franjiverdes are determined to continue advancing in a competition that, year after year, delivers surprises, unexpected stories, and opportunities for teams from all categories to dream.

Owen Bosch, goalkeeper of Ilicitano, called up with the Spanish U-19 National Team to compete in the SBS Cup in Japan. They will face Japan, Australia, and Shozouka from December 14 to 22.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

With a demanding league schedule, travelling to Son Moix this weekend and hosting Rayo Vallecano next week, the Copa also presents an opportunity to boost the confidence of less regular players and maintain competitive momentum.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La ruta del almuerzo en Alicante: estos son algunos de los mejores bares y restaurantes
  2. 2 Los nuevos radares de Alicante registran 55 infracciones de tráfico diarias
  3. 3 Piden 60 años de cárcel para un hombre por violar en cuatro ocasiones a la hija de unos amigos en Alicante
  4. 4 La localidad alicantina que reina en Navidad
  5. 5 Este martes arranca en Alicante una huelga de médicos de cuatro días
  6. 6 Diez proyectos para el Alicante de 2026
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este lunes 8 de diciembre en Alicante
  8. 8 Nico Espinosa vuelve a parar a la espera del parte médico
  9. 9 Alicante vivirá dos jornadas de apagones: estas son las calles afectadas por los cortes de luz
  10. 10 Desmantelado un punto de venta de droga en Alicante: 700 gramos de cocaína ocultos en el butano

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Elche to Face SD Eibar in Next Round of Copa del Rey

Elche to Face SD Eibar in Next Round of Copa del Rey