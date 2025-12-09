Elche to Face SD Eibar in Next Round of Copa del Rey The match against the Armeros will take place between December 16 and 18, in a single-leg tie.

Ismael Martínez Elche Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 13:40 Comenta Share

Elche CF has learned its next opponent in the Copa del Rey round of 32. The draw held by the RFEF has paired the Franjiverdes with the Armeros, a match that will be played as a single-leg tie between December 16 and 18. Additionally, the tie will again be played without VAR, a condition the RFEF maintains until the round of 16.

Eder Sarabia's team approaches this round with the confidence of having overcome two very different previous stages. In their Copa debut, Elche authoritatively handled their visit to UD Los Garres (0-4), demonstrating solidity and proving they were the higher-ranked team at Enrique Roca de Murcia.

The encounter at San Marcos against Quintanar del Rey was quite different, where the Ilicitano team needed extra time to eliminate the Conquense side. A last-minute goal by Héctor Fort in the 117th minute avoided penalties and secured their place in the next draw.

Beyond the opponent, the Franjiverdes are determined to continue advancing in a competition that, year after year, delivers surprises, unexpected stories, and opportunities for teams from all categories to dream.

Owen Bosch, goalkeeper of Ilicitano, called up with the Spanish U-19 National Team to compete in the SBS Cup in Japan. They will face Japan, Australia, and Shozouka from December 14 to 22.

With a demanding league schedule, travelling to Son Moix this weekend and hosting Rayo Vallecano next week, the Copa also presents an opportunity to boost the confidence of less regular players and maintain competitive momentum.