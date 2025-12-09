Elche enhances Christmas security with portable defibrillators Civil Protection will carry backpacks with semi-automatic equipment to act immediately in case of cardiorespiratory emergencies

Ismael Martínez Elche Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 15:35

Elche will have a special health prevention device this festive season thanks to the Christmas Cardioprotected campaign, promoted by the City Council through the Health and Festivities departments. The initiative will provide ten portable semi-automatic defibrillators at events with large crowds, thus enhancing the response capability in case of a cardiac emergency.

The Health Councillor, Inma Mora, explained that it will be the Civil Protection personnel who will carry these backpacks equipped with defibrillators provided by Almas Industries. "To ensure they can react as immediately as possible to a cardiorespiratory arrest, as every second counts," she noted. Additionally, the team will be prepared to address any health-related incidents.

During Christmas, volunteers trained in first aid will be present at key locations such as the Christmas Plaza, the Kings' Crowns show, the Santa Claus Parade, the Three Kings Parade, and the Royal Camp. Their presence ensures early intervention in areas where the public attendance is particularly high.

The head of the Civil Protection unit, Pilar Raja, emphasized the fundamental role they play in the various events in the municipality: "We are the first responders when an emergency occurs or in any health circumstance that requires citizen assistance."

These portable devices are added to the 75 fixed defibrillators installed in municipal buildings, markets, sports facilities, and other public spaces. Additionally, Elche has 40 external solar totems distributed throughout the municipality, designed to be used by both medical personnel and any citizen in case of cardiac arrest. These are autonomous devices that do not require electrical connection and allow for rapid intervention when every minute is crucial.

Councillor Inma Mora and Civil Protection present the Christmas Cardioprotected campaign. A.E.

The totems perform a self-check of the defibrillator every 12 hours, verifying battery, electrodes, and circuits, and are equipped with an intervention kit and a direct connection system with 112, which guides the user on the maneuvers to perform.

According to Mora, the goal is to continue expanding this network: "The idea is to increase the number of totems to reach all citizens and be as quick as possible."

Currently, around twenty of these defibrillators are installed in educational centers in the urban area and districts (including the Music Conservatory), as well as in sports areas such as the Sports City or the El Toscar Sports Complex. They are also present in green areas, squares, and tourist spots like Plaza de Baix, the Municipal Park, or the surroundings of the Altamira Palace.

With this expanded device, Elche once again places prevention and public health at the forefront of its Christmas agenda, committing to safer, more prepared, and cardioprotected festivities.