The organic fraction now reaches the entire municipal area after the completion of the eight collection routes. A.E.

Elche completes the implementation of the brown container: eight new routes consolidate the service

The city achieves full coverage with over a thousand bins and improves organic waste collection by 35%

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Monday, 6 October 2025, 12:30

Elche's brown container is now a reality throughout the entire municipal area. The City Council and UTE Elche have completed the implementation plan for organic waste in neighbourhoods and rural areas, with eight dedicated routes for collecting this type of waste. In total, the service boasts over a thousand containers distributed across the entire municipality, as announced by the government team.

The industrial estates were the last to join this new network, including Elche Business Park, where the service began on October 1st. This route also includes the Carrús industrial estate and the La Alcudia Agro-food Park, among others.

During the summer, the installation of brown containers was completed in the remaining areas (Ferriol, Altabix, Bonavista, La Galia, Los Limoneros, Vallongas, Santa Ana, Saladas, Jubalcoi, Maitino, Buenos Aires, and Torre Azul), thus covering all the rural areas of the municipality.

With these latest additions, 100% of the rural areas and the entire urban centre now have organic waste collection. In this way, the service completes its expansion in the last quarter of the year, several months ahead of schedule: the full implementation was initially planned for the fifth year of the contract, which ends in May 2026.

The results obtained since the start of the plan "are very positive." In 2024, 35% more organic waste was collected than the previous year, and so far in 2025, the figure exceeds by 21% the amount recorded in the same period last year, according to municipal data.

The collection of this fraction is carried out in the morning in rural areas and at night in the urban centre. The containers, brown in colour and with a capacity of 2,000 litres (except those in the historic centre and the Raval neighbourhood), are side-loading and are intended for food scraps, fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, coffee grounds, tea bags, small garden waste, kitchen paper, dirty napkins, shells, seafood, nuts, corks, matches, and sawdust.

