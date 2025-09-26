Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Elche City Council in the Plaza de Baix. AE

Elche City Council Restores Electronic Headquarters After Cyberattack

Efforts continue with the formatting of thousands of computers and the restoration of internal services

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 26 September 2025, 14:22

Elche City Council is making progress in its recovery following the cyberattack it suffered at the end of August. This Friday, "ahead of schedule" according to Councillor Claudio Guilabert, the electronic headquarters and the TAO have been restored and are now operational.

After reactivating these services, municipal IT specialists are prioritising the formatting of more than 1,800 computers at Elche City Council, following a meticulous protocol.

"First, we recover the information from each device, then we proceed to reimage the computers, and finally, we enable all applications," detailed the Innovation Councillor.

The Innovation Councillor (centre), the Local Police Commissioner (left), and the area coordinator (right). AE

Thus, the formatting of the computers allows the City Council to "continue assembling parts of the infrastructure of internal services".

Additionally, technicians have also managed to recover one of the backups while work continues to achieve the same with others.

Global recovery, a "complex" process

Following the cyberattack, the City Council is starting "from scratch" in its recovery. Despite the activation of the electronic headquarters, the systems "are not yet complete," also detailed María Asunción Brotons, Deputy Director of the Data Protection Office and area coordinator of Innovation.

"We have not finished the data loading process or reactivated all services, but now any citizen can access the headquarters and submit documentation. It is a slow but necessary process," she indicated.

In this regard, the Local Police Commissioner and head of the City Council's security, José Fernández Villafranca, highlights that "the recovery process is complex, and we are achieving results not reached by other administrations".

Moreover, the City Council is "adopting all security measures in accordance with the law under the National Security Scheme to ensure Elche does not face such a problem again".

