Elche City Council Denies Favouritism in Mayor's Housing Permit

Ismael Martinez Elche Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 12:45 Comenta Share

Elche City Council has responded on Tuesday to the information released by the Socialist Party regarding alleged favouritism towards Mayor Pablo Ruz in the granting of a building permit for his residence. Deputy government spokesperson, Claudio Guilabert, has categorically denied any favouritism or irregularity.

Guilabert added that the authorisation "was resolved in a timely and legal manner, just like others." He also recalled that the regulations set a two-month deadline to resolve such procedures and that in the case of the mayor, this period was even exceeded without any additional documentation being required. "Each permit has specific characteristics," he noted.

Meanwhile, Guilabert criticised the socialist municipal group for publicly disclosing Ruz's home address, for which a complaint will be filed with the Data Protection Agency. The councillor added that the mayor "reserves the right to take any legal action in this regard."

The socialists argue that Ruz's permit was obtained in around two months, whereas the average for such procedures is eight months, according to their claims.