Elche CF-RC Celta (2-1): André Silva and John Extend Franjiverde's Winning Streak A penalty saved by Radu and the final suspense did not prevent Sarabia's team from securing another undefeated victory at the Martínez Valero.

Elche entered the match with high spirits, clinging to their unbeaten status at the start of the league. The Martínez Valero was filled with excitement, with fans dreaming aloud and the team eager to extend their streak against a consistently challenging Celta. Eder Sarabia made changes compared to the clash against Osasuna. The most notable was in goal: Matías Dituro returned between the posts, bringing back the sense of security much appreciated by the franjiverde stadium.

The start was relentless. Just three minutes in, Mingueza delivered a through ball that split the defense in two. Miguel Román found himself alone in front of Dituro and, with everything in his favor, sent the ball skyward. The murmur in the stands was one of relief... and a warning.

That scare woke Elche up, who responded quickly. In the 8th minute, Germán Valera found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, but his shot was met by an alert Celta defense, deflecting it for a corner. From there, Sarabia's men began to grow. First Josan, with a precise cross that André Silva headed under pressure, forcing the visiting keeper to intervene. Then Febas, who cleverly intercepted and delivered a cross to the far post that Valera headed into the side netting. The team was already smelling a goal.

And the reward came in the 17th minute. Dituro surprised with a long pass from the center circle, Josan flew down the right wing and delivered a perfect ball for André Silva, who, with little opposition, tapped it into the net. The stadium erupted with joy, aware that this goal was the reward for their push.

But football has its quirks: just when Elche seemed most comfortable, the Galician response arrived. In the 22nd minute, Borja Iglesias received another through ball and did not miss in the one-on-one against Dituro. 1-1. The goal ignited the fans, who protested vehemently upon seeing that the play had started with the forward in a questionable position. The linesman, however, let play continue.

Before the break, there was still room for another scare. Pedrosa delivered a precise cross that André Silva headed, and only the quick hand of the visiting goalkeeper prevented the second franjiverde goal on the line.

With the Martínez Valero buzzing, but the score level, both teams headed to the locker rooms. The 1-1 reflected what had been seen: an intense first half, back and forth, with the feeling that everything was still to be decided.

The second half began with a plot twist that could have changed the course of the match. In the 50th minute, after a corner, Pedro Bigas raised his hand claiming an infringement in the area. The play was shrouded in suspense: the referee let the seconds pass while listening to the VAR and finally pointed to the penalty spot amid the crowd's euphoria. However, the excitement turned to frustration. Rafa Mir took responsibility from the penalty spot, but his shot was read by Radu, who stretched with feline reflexes to keep Celta alive. The murmur in the Martínez Valero turned into a collective sigh: the golden opportunity had slipped away.

The missed penalty did not sink Elche; on the contrary, it seemed to ignite Sarabia's men even more. The team threw themselves in search of the goal to erase the bitter taste, and in one of those attacks, Josan once again worked his magic. His precise cross found the head of Álvaro Rodríguez, newly entered onto the field, who connected with a powerful header. The Martínez Valero was already celebrating the goal, but Radu, once again, appeared miraculously on the line, in a save reminiscent of the one that denied André Silva's goal in the first half.

And just like in life, every effort eventually finds its reward. In the very next play, Germán Valera invented an individual move that brought the crowd to their feet. His shot was parried by Radu, leaving the ball dead in the small area. Then John appeared, with the instinct of someone who knows how to be in the right place at the right time, to push it into the net and unleash madness at the Martínez Valero. The scoreboard already reflected what was happening on the pitch: 2-1 and a stadium roaring with joy.

The final minutes were a test of nerves. The tension was palpable in the stands, with every throw-in and clearance celebrated almost like a goal. Elche, aware of what they had at stake, managed the clock wisely, cooling the game when needed and pressing when the time called for it. Meanwhile, Celta, with their backs against the wall, pressed every attack, sending in crosses and seeking any opening to achieve an equalizer that never came.