Elche celebrates the II Footwear Week with exhibitions, catwalks, and activities dedicated to the sector

Elche kicks off the II Footwear Week with a programme that combines tradition, fashion, and business projection.

Elche hosts the second edition of Footwear Week starting this Monday, October 20th, an event that pays tribute to the town's most emblematic industry and will continue until Sunday 26th, the day of the San Crispín pilgrimage, the patron saint of shoemakers.

The programme begins with the inauguration of the documentary '150 Years of Footwear History', which will be screened at 5:30 PM at the Congress Centre, followed by the traditional San Crispín proclamation at 8:00 PM, in the same venue.

On Tuesday 21st, the Las Clarisas Cultural Centre will host the exhibition 'Elche Fashion Shoes', where the latest seasonal trends from local companies will be showcased. The exhibition will remain open until the morning of Saturday 25th, when it will move to Hort del Xocolater.

That same Saturday, at 8:00 PM, Hort del Xocolater will be the setting for a footwear showcase catwalk, where the most representative designs of the sector will be exhibited.

The week will conclude on Sunday 26th with a footwear exhibition installed next to the San Crispín hermitage, allowing attendees of the pilgrimage to enjoy the creations of Elche's firms.

Additionally, from Wednesday 22nd and throughout the week, educational centres will conduct visits to sector companies, promoting knowledge of the production process. On the same day, the 'Orientation to the Footwear Sector' workshop will be held at the Congress Centre.

As in the previous edition, various giant shoe-shaped sculptures will be installed at emblematic points of the city, symbolising the importance of footwear in Elche's identity.