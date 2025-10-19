Elche CF-Athletic Club (0-0): Points Shared in a Match Marked by Refereeing Controversy The franjiverde team dominated much of the match and created the best chances, but neither accuracy nor refereeing decisions allowed the goal to come at the Martínez Valero.

El Martínez Valero opened its doors this Sunday at 14:00 for an exciting clash of LaLiga EA Sports matchday 9 between two teams with the same points in the standings. Elche CF, eighth in the table with 13 points, sought redemption after the defeat suffered at Mendizorroza (3-1), while Athletic Club, ninth, arrived in Elche with high spirits after defeating Mallorca (2-1) at San Mamés.

The match started with pace and the first warnings soon arrived. In the 12th minute, Sancet had the clearest chance of the start: a poor pass from Víctor Chust in ball exit ended at the feet of the Navarrese, whose shot inside the area went just wide after deflecting off a defender.

Elche gradually began to take control of the game as is customary at the franjiverde ground, and the first danger came with a counterattack. Febas, very active on the left flank, delivered a measured cross to the far post for Rafa Mir, who headed forcefully into the hands of Unai Simón.

Athletic became uncomfortable and struggled to find themselves with a cross-shot from Berenguer that went out of play without finding a finisher. The duel remained open and with alternatives, though with more tension than clear chances.

Controversy arose in the 26th minute. A long ball from Bigas towards André Silva led to a tussle with Vivian, the last man of Athletic. The ball struck the arm of the Bilbao centre-back, and Elche players demanded a red card. After review, the referee saw no punishable offence and, to the local's further indignation, ended up calling an offensive foul on the franjiverde forward. In the protest, Víctor Chust received the first yellow card of the match.

The atmosphere heated up. In the 38th minute, coach Eder Sarabia was also booked for his protests from the technical area, and shortly before the break, Germán Valera received another yellow card for protesting a handball called by the referee.

The first half ended goalless (0-0), with a solid Elche but imprecise in the opponent's field, and an Athletic that looked more comfortable on the counter. Everything was open for a second half that promised strong emotions.

After the break, Ernesto Valverde did not hesitate to shake things up. The red-and-white coach, aware that his team had not found the way in the first half, made a significant double change: Nico and Iñaki Williams entered the field in place of Guruzeta and Robert Navarro, seeking greater depth and speed in attack. The move had an immediate effect.

In the early stages of the second half, Athletic Club stepped up and began to create danger around Iñaki Peña's goal. The Williams brothers' runs down the wings started to demand the utmost from the franjiverde defence, which was forced to retreat to contain the visitors' push.

The visitors' dominance soon translated into chances. In the 58th minute, Nico Williams managed to slip between the lines to reach the edge of the area. The winger combined with his brother Iñaki, who returned the ball towards the heart of the area, where Jauregizar appeared to connect a powerful shot. His attempt, however, was deflected by a franjiverde defender, providing a sigh of relief for Iñaki Peña.

The clearest chance of the match came from André Silva. The Portuguese striker completed a swift Elche counterattack, driving the ball powerfully to the edge of the area. Without hesitation, he unleashed a placed shot that forced Unai Simón to make a feline reflex save, delivering one of the saves of the matchday to keep the score at 0-0.

As the second half progressed, Elche CF stepped up and began to pin Athletic back in their area. Eder Sarabia's men strung together plays with purpose, repeatedly reaching Unai Simón's vicinity, though they still lacked the final pass to turn their dominance into the coveted first goal of the match.

The match ended in a goalless draw (0-0) at the Martínez Valero after a second half in which Elche CF clearly improved. Eder Sarabia's side delivered a very complete performance, especially in the final stretch, where they pinned Athletic back and came close to scoring the winning goal on several occasions.

However, the goal eluded them despite the franjiverde's push and Unai Simón's interventions, which kept his team in the game. Elche's good play contrasted with the controversial refereeing performance, which left the Elche fans very dissatisfied after several disputed decisions throughout the match.

The point leaves the Elche team with positive feelings in terms of football, but with the bitter sense that they deserved much more.