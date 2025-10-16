Elche to Add a 40-Room Hotel in the City Centre The new establishment will be located on Solares Street, in the former ONCE headquarters, requiring an investment of three million euros.

The former ONCE building on Solares Street will be transformed into a 40-room hotel in the centre of Elche.

Ismael Martinez Elche Thursday, 16 October 2025, 11:31 Comenta Share

Elche is set to welcome a new hotel in 2027 on Solares Street, within the former ONCE building, located right in the heart of the city. The project, driven by a group of local entrepreneurs, plans to construct an establishment with 40 rooms and an approximate capacity of 100 daily guests.

Mayor Pablo Ruz highlighted on Wednesday that "this is good news for tourism, the historic centre and the municipality as a whole, given the existing issue of hotel room shortages." In this regard, he recalled "the government's interest over the past two years in promoting the establishment of new hotels in Elche."

Ruz added that "we hope this announcement serves as a wake-up call for entrepreneurs to build hotels in the municipality, as we need them," explaining that Elche currently has 1,760 hotel beds, including hotels and hostels, excluding campsites and tourist apartments. "We have a hotel deficit in Elche, as only 20% of the total 700,000 annual overnight stays are in hotel beds," he noted.

The promoter of the project, Liberto Román, along with Francisco Pérez and Pablo Sánchez, through the company Solar 14 Keys SL, explained that "the work will focus on the interior and exterior rehabilitation of the building, which is in good condition and benefits from great natural light thanks to the interior courtyards."

"The location was a prerequisite for the development of this new hotel in the city centre," stated Román, who indicated that the operator will decide the final characteristics of the establishment. The project involves an investment of nearly three million euros and an execution period of 18 months.