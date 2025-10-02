Education Proposes School Principals Handle Emergency Alerts for Rain and Flooding In the event of a red alert, the municipal authority would decide on school closures or class suspensions | The ministry aims for each educational centre to have a designated person to coordinate actions in such cases

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Thursday, 2 October 2025, 14:36 Comenta Share

Education Ministry has proposed in the draft of the new protocol for educational centres that school principals should be responsible for sending warnings and alerts in case of meteorological emergencies.

The draft, which has been in development for months, has been presented to unions and aims to establish internal measures for each centre in the event of emergencies such as rain or flooding. It suggests that each educational centre appoints a member of the management team to manage alerts and coordinate necessary actions in emergencies.

According to Education, the protocol aims to establish "a framework of action to counteract the potential negative effects of emergency situations caused by external risks," as well as "ensuring the safety and health of both school staff and students." However, in the case of a red alert, the municipal authority would have the final say on school closures or class suspensions.

Once an internal alert is declared, the protocol extends to both workers at the centre and those who need to travel through the affected area, whether from school to home or vice versa. Additionally, the text outlines specific actions to be taken according to the risk level.

Other topics

The meeting held by the Director General of Teaching Staff, Pablo Ortega, and the unions of the Sectorial Table also addressed topics such as the order convening teacher competitions, which will begin this time in September 2026 with tribunals whose members will be released from their teaching duties.

Additionally, the Director General of Teaching Staff discussed with the unions the circular that modifies the permits and licenses of Valencian teachers, as it is adjusted according to the new provisions of Royal Decree-law 9/2025, of July 29, which extends the leave for birth and care of minors.

Finally, the Sectorial Table discussed the resolutions regulating the upcoming transfer competition for all teachers in the Valencian Community, which this year is of an autonomous nature with the aim of convening and resolving this process earlier than in previous years.