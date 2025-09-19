Eder Sarabia: "There Will Be Changes, As Almost Always" The Elche coach faces the match against Oviedo with enthusiasm, rotations, and the confirmed absence of Álvaro Rodríguez | He praises Mendoza's call-up for the Under-20 World Cup, despite losing him for several matches

Elche and Real Oviedo will face off this Sunday (6:30 PM) in a match that comes at a special moment for the Elche team. In the pre-match conference, Eder Sarabia once again conveyed a message of constant growth: "It's clear that it's a match that excites us, in an idyllic moment for the team. There's a lot of excitement inside and outside, there will be a spectacular atmosphere, and we want to live up to it."

The Bilbao coach has shown self-criticism regarding the performance of his players despite the good results: "Perhaps we have more points than play, for what I want this team to be." And he added firmly: "We are not going to make mistakes, we want to keep improving."

In the medical section, Sarabia confirmed that Álvaro Rodríguez has relapsed with his knee and will not be available, joining the absence of Yago Santiago. Meanwhile, Adrià Pedrosa is still experiencing discomfort in a finger but is not completely ruled out.

With three matches in just one week, the coach has announced rotations: "There will be changes, as almost always. There are players who deserve to start or who we understand are suitable for this particular match." However, he wanted to make it clear that the focus is solely on the match against the Asturian team: "Thursday is far away, and we are only focusing on Oviedo."

Additionally, during the conference, the Basque coach also spoke about Rodrigo Mendoza's call-up to Spain's Under-20 team for the World Cup in Chile. "We understand that it's something very beautiful for any player. We are happy for him, he won't be with us but will continue to grow and carry Elche's name to other competitions. Others will give us great performance," he stated with satisfaction.

Regarding the opponent, Sarabia predicted a highly intense match: "We expect a tough and demanding game," although he acknowledged that Oviedo "is not at its best moment." However, he remained cautious: "We are alert and fully responsible to give our best version." He reminded that the Oviedo team remains a dangerous opponent: "An injured Oviedo eager to prove they are in the top league on their own merits."

Elche remains unbeaten after four rounds, with six points on the board and showing resilience despite conceding first in three matches. For Sarabia, the important thing is to maintain balance: "What is wonderful today, sometimes with two defeats and doing the same, changes the whole mood and perception. We don't look much at the standings, only at what we are capable of doing."