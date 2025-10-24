Eder Sarabia: "We don't just talk about winning, but about showing our best version" The Elche coach has highlighted the team's unity and is confident in maintaining the level shown against Athletic Club.

Eder Sarabia, the coach of Elche, has acknowledged that the match against Espanyol comes "against a direct rival" and in a context few imagined at the start of the season. "Surely it wasn't expected that both of us would be so high up and with such good feelings. They are doing things very well, they have a spectacular stadium and atmosphere, so we will try to keep growing from our own strengths," he stated.

Sarabia explained that the last two matches have served to "learn both what we want to do and what we need to correct," and he insisted on the need to maintain "the energy, inspiration, and conviction" shown last weekend.

The coach confirmed that the team is in good form, although with some absences. Yago Santiago will not yet be included in the squad despite having trained almost all week, while Grady Diangana continues his recovery and could reappear on Wednesday. Héctor Fort, on the other hand, is available again, and Bambo will be out for a few days as a precaution. "It has been a very good week, the group is becoming more cohesive, stronger, and more convinced of what we want to be," he noted.

Regarding the opponent, Sarabia praised the work of Manolo González and the performance of the blanquiazul team. "He has done a great job since the promotion, the permanence, and what they are proposing this year. They have many resources, defend well, attack with courage and energy, and that's why they are at the top," he assessed, also highlighting the quality of their offensive line. "They are creative players, with mobility and a great ability to reach. It is a brave team, with verticality and alternatives that enhance individual talent," he added.

The Basque coach also reflected on the evolution of the franjiverde team. "We have been on a very large growth streak since the league started, with that small dip in Vitoria that helped us learn a lot," he explained. "We don't know what the team's ceiling is and I refuse to think there are limits. We want to keep growing, impose ourselves in matches, and maintain the level of performance shown against Athletic Club."

Sarabia assured that the dressing room is experiencing a very positive moment, with a healthy and competitive atmosphere. "There are fewer egos, people adapt well, and those who don't play turn it into something positive to keep growing," he commented, emphasizing the internal unity. "That makes the day-to-day better and, in the end, it is reflected in the performance."

On another note, Elche is making tickets available to its season ticket holders for the match against FC Barcelona, on Sunday, November 2, at 18:30, at the Estadio Olímpico Lluís Companys. FC Barcelona has provided the franjiverde club with a total of 339 seats for the visiting sector, priced at 70 euros per ticket. This same amount will apply for the second-leg match at the Martínez Valero stadium. Tickets will be exclusively available for season ticket holders from this Friday, October 24, starting at 12:00.