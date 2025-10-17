Eder Sarabia: "The Intention is to Play a Great Match Against a Champions League Opponent" The Elche CF coach faces an emotional duel against his family's team and trusts that the Martínez Valero will once again be decisive.

Ismael Martinez Elche Friday, 17 October 2025, 13:45

Elche CF coach, Eder Sarabia, addressed the media in the pre-match briefing for Sunday's upcoming game against Athletic Club, part of LaLiga's 9th round, to be held at the Martínez Valero. The coach acknowledged the emotional weight of facing the club that marked his and his family's childhood.

"It's clear what Athletic means to us. Every time I hear their anthem, I get emotional, but now we are with Elche and we prepare to compete. The intention is to play a great match against a Champions League opponent and bring joy to the fans," stated Sarabia, who approaches the duel "with emotion, but with his mind fully focused on Elche."

The coach praised the level of the Bilbao team and the challenge of the match. "They are a fantastic team with many resources, players with great experience and young ones with personality. It will force us to give our best. We come from a defeat, but we are eager to compete again and reconnect with the feelings we had against Celta."

Regarding the team's physical condition, Sarabia explained that they maintain the known absences of Diang due to a muscle injury and Affengruber due to suspension, and that only Héctor Fort is doubtful until the last training session, while Adrià Pedrosa "has progressed very well and will be available." He also had special words for Rodri, after his participation with the under-21 national team: "We have given him rest. He is young but intelligent, and we must help him manage the demands. Before being a footballer, he is a person."

Regarding David Affengruber's absence, the coach assured that he doesn't waste time lamenting: "I haven't stopped for even two seconds. We have resources and versatile players. There may be system changes, but the important thing is not the formation, but how we execute it during the match." He also praised Athletic's philosophy, highlighting that "it's not just about being born there, but feeling those colours from childhood and fighting for them."

Asked about Rafa Mir, Sarabia expressed his full confidence in the Murcian forward: "He is calm, self-assured, and focused on football. He is performing very well and eager to feel the support of the fans. He is a player with character, who has experienced a lot and now feels supported."

Finally, the coach highlighted the atmosphere at the Martínez Valero, where Elche remains unbeaten: "The crowd gives us an extra boost. In difficult moments, they have always been there. That connection between the team and the stands is crucial. Feeling united makes the stadium a driving force for us."