Eder Sarabia: "We Are Fine, There's No Time for Regrets" The Elche coach faces the Copa del Rey debut against UD Los Garres with rotations, self-criticism, and the aim to regain momentum.

Ismael Martinez Elche Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 17:11 Comenta Share

Without time to look back, Elche CF shifts focus and activates Copa del Rey mode. After the defeat in Cornellà, Eder Sarabia's team seeks to rediscover the good feelings in their debut in the knockout tournament, where they will face UD Los Garres this Wednesday (7:00 PM) at the Enrique Roca Stadium in Murcia.

The Elche coach approaches the match with ambition and self-criticism. "We are fine, there's no time for regrets. I am very demanding and always want the team to improve," stated Sarabia, who is already thinking about turning the page and showing the reaction he demands from his players.

"It's a short and intense week, but also wonderful. We are focused on reaching the Copa in the best possible shape, with the visit to Barcelona on the horizon. We want to be up to the task and advance in the tournament," explained the Basque coach.

The coach confirmed that Matías Dituro will start in goal and Fede Redondo will begin in midfield. Yago de Santiago and Grady Diangana will also be in the squad, while Álvaro Rodríguez will be absent due to suspension. "It's not an exam, everyone has the right to fail. I just want them to keep growing and play freely," insisted Sarabia.

Regarding the lineup, he hinted at some rotations, but without losing quality: "We are going to field a fantastic lineup. There will be rest for those who have accumulated the most minutes, but the team will be reliable."

The Elche coach emphasized that the goal is to show character after recent results: "The idea is to demonstrate reaction and strength when results are not satisfactory."

Additionally, Sarabia wanted to pay tribute to former president Diego Quiles, who recently passed away. "He was a fundamental person in this club, in difficult times when they are most needed. If we are experiencing these beautiful moments today, it is largely thanks to people like him," he expressed emotionally.

Regarding the opponent, the Elche coach highlighted the excitement surrounding the match: "Los Garres faces one of the most important matches in their history. The stadium is beautiful and the competition is attractive. Fans will enjoy two teams competing with everything."

With the recent memory of Cornellà and eyes set on Barcelona, Elche seeks to make the Copa the starting point to regain confidence and feelings.