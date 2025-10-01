Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

The detainees, under the custody of the Civil Guard. GC

Off-Duty Civil Guard Captures Suspected Perpetrator of Multiple Stabbings in Almoradí

The intervention results in a second arrest, accused of providing the knife to the main suspect | The victim recovers after several days in hospital

José Carlos Martínez

Alicante

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 11:35

In Almoradí, the Civil Guard has resolved the brutal attack suffered by a man who was stabbed multiple times in the street, in the town centre, in front of local residents. The investigation led to the capture of the suspected perpetrator, a 38-year-old man, along with his alleged accomplice, aged 25, accused of providing the knife used in the crime.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries, was rushed to hospital. Fortunately, after several days of treatment, he was able to return home to recover. Following the attack, the perpetrator fled and remained at large for just over a week until an investigator unexpectedly found him.

The two individuals were arrested in the coastal area of Vega Baja, as reported by the Civil Guard on Wednesday. The main suspect was apprehended on September 23 in Orihuela Costa by an off-duty officer from Almoradí, who recognised the alleged attacker and managed to detain him until backup arrived.

The stabbing occurred on September 15 in the urban centre of Almoradí. The attack caused significant public alarm, as it was witnessed by citizens in the area who were shocked by the violence of the assailant.

After the first arrest, Almoradí's Investigation Area officers identified a second suspect, accused of providing the knife, who was intercepted near Pilar de la Horadada. Both have numerous prior convictions.

The Civil Guard brought them before the Orihuela Court of Instruction Number 3, which ordered their provisional detention, according to the same sources. Meanwhile, the stabbed man, once out of danger, was discharged from the hospital.

Investigations remain ongoing to determine the cause of the incident and whether it is related to a possible settling of scores.

