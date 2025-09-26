Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Archive image of the National Police. PN

Dutch Fugitive Arrested in Alicante for Making Sexual Gestures to a 15-Year-Old

The incident, classified as a sexual offence by the requesting country, occurred in 2017 and carries an 18-month prison sentence.

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Friday, 26 September 2025, 10:35

The National Police have arrested a 37-year-old man in Hondón de las Nieves, wanted by the Netherlands for a sexual offence committed in 2017. At that time, the fugitive made obscene and sexual gestures towards a 15-year-old girl, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Through the International Fugitives Group of the UDYCO of the Judicial Police Station, it was learned of a man subject to a European arrest and surrender warrant by the Dutch authorities, who might be residing in the province of Alicante.

According to sources from the National Police, the individual committed a sexual offence in his home country in 2017 by performing obscene and sexual acts towards a 15-year-old girl. This crime carries an 18-month sentence in the Netherlands, of which he still had one year, five months, and 25 days left to serve.

For this reason, the Judicial Police agents of the Alicante Provincial Police Station began efforts to ascertain the current whereabouts of the fugitive and, based on the data provided by the central unit, set up a device in Hondón de las Nieves.

Finally, thanks to the police operation, the investigators located and arrested the wanted man who, after police proceedings, was brought before the competent National Court judge in the case.

