Ducati's Electric Research Advances with V21L Prototype and Solid-State Batteries

With the FIM MotoE World Championship on hold at the end of the 2025 season, Ducati continues to develop its expertise in alternative technologies to internal combustion.

The Ducati MotoE project was established with the aim of enhancing the company's knowledge to be prepared should battery technology allow for the creation of a road electric motorcycle in line with the values of the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

During these years of the MotoE World Championship, the Borgo Panigale manufacturer has gathered a wealth of data thanks to the 18 riders on the grid who have competed in each race. In three years of development, the evolution of the cells has allowed for a weight saving of 8.2 kg in the battery pack of the V21L prototype, a significant reduction, but still insufficient to make the "Borgo Panigale electric MotoGP" as light as a combustion racing motorcycle with adequate range.

Therefore, among its various research and development activities, the Borgo Panigale company collaborates with Volkswagen Group companies to continue studying and testing new technologies that allow for the creation of battery packs with higher energy density.

On September 8, the first prototype of the V21L, equipped with QuantumScape solid-state batteries and developed in collaboration with Audi and PowerCo, was presented at the IAA Mobility in Munich.

This motorcycle represents a first step in development and confirms Ducati's ongoing research into alternative technologies to internal combustion.