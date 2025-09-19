New Ducati Diavel RS and Multistrada RS: Enhanced Versions with Sport Technology

IVÁN BOLAÑO DOFORNO Friday, 19 September 2025, 16:07 Comenta Share

In Borgo Panigale, two special editions of their Muscle Road and Sport Touring have been designed. Both the Diavel RS and the Multistrada V4 RS raise the bar of their standard versions with equipment and components that enhance their sporting capabilities, focusing on motorcyclists who love technology and competitive performance.

Ducati Diavel V4 RS

The Diavel V4 RS, available in European dealerships from December 2025, showcases the RS logo, designed by the Centro Stile, which is reflected in the design, instrumentation graphics, and the laser-engraved key. It features carbon fibre components, such as the front and rear mudguards, front fairing, tank covers, single-seat rear fairing, and air intake ducts. The air intakes alternate visible carbon fibre on the lower section with the upper, painted red.

Ampliar Ducati Diavel V4 RS ducati press

The seat is specific and enhanced with red stitching on the sides. The single-seat rear fairing, also in carbon fibre and with the "RS" logo on both sides, replaces the passenger seat of the Diavel (it can be replaced with the standard seat and the retractable footrests and handles removed).

The single-sided swingarm is made of aluminium, and the forged wheels are five-spoke in "Y" design. The silencer end caps are titanium, and the covers are aluminium. The front Brembo Stylema brake calipers painted in red complete the look.

The Diavel V4 RS is manufactured in a limited edition. The number appears on an aluminium plate, adorned with the RS logo, applied to the rear cylinder head of the Desmosedici Stradale engine.

It is equipped with the Desmosedici Stradale 1,103 cc engine. In this configuration, compliant with Euro 5+ standards and equipped with a high-permeability Sprintfilter P08 air filter, it develops a maximum power of 182 hp (14 hp more than the Diavel V4 Granturismo V4), with a rev limit of 13,500 rpm.

The electronic package includes three modes specifically calibrated for this version (High, Medium, Low), as well as traction control, anti-wheelie control, and assisted shifting.

It also incorporates a new Ducati Power Launch strategy, with three levels, allowing riders to make the most of its performance at launch.

The Diavel V4 RS is equipped with Öhlins suspension: the fork is a NIX30 with 48 mm bars, while the shock absorber is an STX46; both are fully adjustable in hydraulics and preload.

The braking system is directly derived from the Panigale V4. At the front, the system includes 330 mm diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers. At the rear, the system features a single 265 mm disc held by a Brembo floating caliper.

Ducati Multistrada V4 RS

The new V4 RS is the sportiest Multistrada ever built. Thanks to the Desmosedici Stradale engine with desmodromic distribution, dry clutch, and Akrapovič silencer, Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension, and forged wheels, the V4 RS offers improved performance and sensations. It also stands out for its aluminium single-sided swingarm and newly designed forged wheels.

Ampliar Ducati Multistrada V4 RS ducati press

The RS logo appears in the design, on the key, and in the instrumentation graphics. The rear fairing, designed exclusively for this bike, contributes to its sportier appearance.

It features carbon fibre components, such as the front mudguard, hand guards, heat shields, and the front "beak". The subframe is titanium and saves 2.5 kg compared to the standard subframe. It can now accommodate three cases.

The limited edition number is displayed on a black anodised aluminium plate, adorned with the Italian flag, applied to the triple clamp.

The Multistrada V4 RS is the only model in the family to incorporate the Desmosedici Stradale 1,103 cc engine. Ducati has modified the V4 to achieve a smooth power delivery curve at low revs. It adopts the Sprintfilter P08 air filter and the exhaust system with a specifically developed Akrapovič silencer.

It develops a maximum power of 180 hp at 13,500 rpm. The final drive ratio is shorter than that of the Pikes Peak. It also incorporates the STM-EVO SBK dry clutch.

It incorporates the electronic package of the new Multistrada V4 S, updated with the Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), the new Suspension Mode management system separate from the Riding Modes, and the Front-to-Rear braking strategy.

The package also includes, among other features, standard radar technology both at the front and rear, allowing for Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), and Forward Collision Alert (FCC).

It offers four riding modes, traction control, anti-wheelie control, Engine Brake Control (which allows the rider to customise braking) adjustable in three levels, and the new Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0.

The 6.5" TFT instrumentation of the Multistrada V4 RS, with specific graphics, allows viewing the navigation map through Ducati Connect, which enables mirroring of the mobile device.

A different aluminium monocoque frame has been chosen compared to the Multistrada V4 S and Rally to achieve a different steering head angle (25.75° versus 24.5°), defining the trail dimensions and wheelbase to enhance the bike's sportier character.

The wheels are forged aluminium, the standard tyres are Diablo Rosso IV Corsa, measuring 120/70 at the front and 190/55 at the rear, and the suspension is equipped with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0.

Finally, the new Multistrada V4 RS's Combined Electronic Braking System offers a new front-to-rear braking strategy, capable of managing the rear brake even when only the front control is used.

At the front, the system includes 330 mm diameter discs and Brembo Stylema monobloc calipers, similar to those of the Multistrada V4 S, with the addition of Panigale V4 pads. At the rear, it features a single larger diameter disc, 280 mm, held by a Brembo floating caliper. The system is managed by the Bosch-Brembo 10.3ME cornering ABS system.

The new V4 RS offers a sportier ergonomics than the Multistrada V4, with higher and more rearward footpegs to maximise lean angle. The handlebar is lower, narrower, and has a less pronounced curvature. The new grips, softer, have a sportier design.

The Multistrada V4 RS will be available in a single trim level, with front and rear radars as standard, with the exclusive RS design, in European dealerships from November 2025.