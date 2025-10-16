Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Ducati celebrates 10 years of Scrambler ducati press

Ducati Celebrates 10 Years of Scrambler with Thematic Exhibition

V. D.

Thursday, 16 October 2025, 16:36

Comenta

Ducati Scrambler celebrates its 10th anniversary. To mark the occasion, Casa Seat will host a five-day thematic exhibition highlighting the strong connection of Ducati Scrambler with values such as design, creativity, and a non-conformist spirit.

On October 14th, a display of various models, from classics to unique pieces, was inaugurated at the iconic Barcelona building, showcasing the strong bond between the Borgo Panigale manufacturer and art, culture, and a lifestyle advocacy.

This exhibition will be the focal point of an anniversary that also includes a day dedicated to design schools and a city tour as an afterwork event on Thursday evening.

The celebration kicked off with an event attended by the press, design and creativity influencers, and brand enthusiasts, in an evening that combined a passion for motorcycles with design, art, music, and an Italian-flavoured showcooking by Pasta Garofalo. The event was presided over by Rocco Canosa, the head of Ducati Scrambler at Ducati Motor Holding, Paco Pérez Botello, the president of Volkswagen Group Spain Distribution, Alberto Teichman, the General Director of Audi Spain, and Carlos T. López Panisello, the Director of Ducati Spain and Portugal, who toured the exhibition.

The exhibition features a representative selection of Scrambler models, including a Scrambler Ducati 10° Anniversario Rizoma Edition, a Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro, a Desert Sled Fasthouse, as well as classic models and two pieces artistically intervened by Catalan illustrators Adrià Marquès, known as El Marquès, and Genie Espinosa.

Ducati celebrates 10 years of Scrambler ducati press

"Scrambler is the model most linked to Ducati's design and creativity. It is freedom. It is Attitude," explained Canosa last night, highlighting "values that fit especially well in a city like Barcelona, which has always embraced style and avant-garde as an identity mark, and where the passion for motorcycles is palpable in the streets. Celebrating ten years of Ducati Scrambler in a city that organically combines culture and motorcycles is the ideal setting to highlight the unique lifestyle our motorcycles represent, with distinctive design and leading technology."

Until October 18th, Casa Seat transforms into a meeting point between design, culture, and motor, reflecting the urban character of Scrambler. "This brand was born with the will to break the mould and connect with a new generation of motorcyclists," emphasised López Panisello, "and a decade later, we remain true to our spirit. The motorcycles present here reflect this journey, where the unique blend of authenticity and style is combined in fun, versatile, and highly technological motorcycles. Motorcycles that also represent freedom, emotion, and creativity, values that make perfect sense with the work of these fantastic artists on our motorcycles."

To celebrate the 10 years of Ducati's iconic Scrambler model, Pasta Garofalo and chef Gianni Pinto from the restaurant Noi (1 Sol Repsol and mentioned in the Michelin Guide) offered an exclusive showcooking inspired by the Ducati universe and its iconic motorcycle. For the occasion, the chef prepared two original recipes that reinterpret the Italian brand's values – freedom, style, and fun – through the language of his cuisine. Fusilloni Garofalo "Rosso" Ducati was served, a recipe based on roasted tomato, creamy Parmigiano Reggiano, and chilli pepper bread crumble, and Rigatoni Garofalo "Giallo" Scrambler, a light Parmigiano Reggiano cream with saffron, truffle butter, and a smooth tapenade designed for the occasion.

