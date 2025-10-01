Dresses That Are Also Works of Art The exhibition 'Sorolla, Fashion and Sustainability' arrives at Espacio Séneca, presented by designer Alba García

Todo Alicante Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 17:40 Comenta Share

The exhibition 'Sorolla, Fashion and Sustainability', arriving at Espacio Séneca this Thursday, October 2nd until October 16th, features eight dresses inspired by the life and work of the Valencian painter, crafted from recycled linen and cotton fabrics and hand-painted. For each design, Alba García has taken iconic works selected by historian David Gutiérrez as a reference. The designs are completed with accessories made from recycled fish leather collected from Mediterranean beaches.

The dresses have been hand-painted by apprentices from the Schools of Artisans, Salesianos San Juan Bosco, the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), and seven professional artists: Toni López, Daniel González, Alberto Ruslan, Nieves Puente, Rosana MarL, María Fragoso, and Nacho Climent. The Higher School of Design of Valencia (EASD) has been responsible for crafting the headpieces and hats to match each design.

The exhibition will conclude on Thursday, October 16th with a workshop on faltriqueras, the small fabric bags that are an essential part of traditional Alicante attire. The workshop will take place from 6 to 8 PM and is open to participants aged 10 and above. Registration will be at Espacio Séneca on the same day at 5:45 PM, limited to the activity's capacity.