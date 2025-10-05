Dramatic Weather Change in Alicante: Rain Returns This Monday, Hinting at Possible Dana for the Holiday The Levante wind will bring clouds, showers, and a notable drop in temperatures, while models suggest a more unstable turn from October 9

After several days of respite, with the 'San Miguel summer' peeking through, the weather will take a turn in Alicante. Various models indicate that Monday will see the return of rain, bringing a more autumnal atmosphere.

The University of Alicante's Climatology Laboratory forecasts that the Levante wind and cold air at high altitudes will promote cloud formation that will "bring light or locally moderate rains." These will spread throughout the day from the coast to the interior.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) already predicts showers during Monday in the city of Alicante, which will be covered by cloudy intervals, with an 80% chance of precipitation.

Aemet's forecast for the week of October 6.

These showers could accumulate between 20 and 30 liters per square meter on Monday, as detailed by the 'Valencia Weather' project. "The early hours could be accompanied by moderate rains, especially in areas where maritime winds and topography favor accumulations."

Additionally, there will be a drop in temperatures, with highs not exceeding 23 degrees in the Vega Baja and the metropolitan area of Alicante, as also noted by Meteorihuela, leaving behind the values of recent days.

Arrival of a Trough

This change in Alicante's weather is due to the retreat of an Atlantic anticyclone centered in the Azores. This phenomenon has maintained stability in recent days, according to Meteored, with "almost summer-like" values.

However, the atmospheric pattern will begin to change as "a shift in the dominant flow will establish easterly winds, laden with Mediterranean moisture," which, when interacting with the coastal topography and cold air at high levels, will promote the formation of compact clouds and precipitation.

Thus, a trough will appear, bringing its first rains to the area around Cabo de la Nao, in the municipality of Jávea. "These will generally be light and scattered rains, although occasionally moderate," Meteored clarifies.

A Dana During the October Holiday?

Despite Monday's rains, the major meteorological question looms over the horizon of the October 9 holiday in Alicante and the rest of the Valencian Community. "Models suggest possible more significant changes during the second half of next week, although uncertainty remains considerable," the University of Alicante's Climatology Laboratory advances.

Aemet also forecasts cloudy intervals with rain between Thursday, October 9 - the Day of the Valencian Community - and Sunday, October 12 - the Day of the Hispanic World - with a holiday period that will feature precipitation in the province of Alicante.

Global models agree that a dana could form over the western Mediterranean, and its exact position will be crucial. If it is near the Valencian Community, 'Valencia Weather' explains, it could bring intense rains and storms; if it moves further south, the weather would stabilize, and a small "October summer" would arrive.

For now, meteorologists call for calm, although they emphasize that "the polar jet, after launching a final wave towards the eastern Mediterranean, will dissolve like sugar in mid-latitudes and try to recompose further north." Additionally, they announce days of storms that will circulate through Europe and could reach the province of Alicante and the Valencian Community.