Dozens of Electric Models Ready for Testing in Valencia

Countdown has begun for a new edition of Ecomov, the electric mobility fair in Valencia organised by Las Provincias, which this year celebrates its tenth edition. From September 26 to 28, Tinglado 2 at La Marina will once again become the epicentre of sustainable mobility with a fair that brings together manufacturers, experts, and citizens interested in the latest trends in the sector.

Since its first edition, Ecomov has gained prominence, becoming an unmissable event for those looking to purchase a vehicle with an environmental label, as well as for the curious who want to experience firsthand the various mobility options available in the market.

The fair offers free test drives of vehicles with Eco and Zero labels, which can still be booked through the event's official website. The test drives, lasting half an hour, take place around La Marina, starting from Tinglado 2, where the exhibition area is located, featuring 23 brands this year.

This edition's context adds an extra appeal: from 2026, Valencia will implement a Low Emission Zone, sparking growing interest in alternatives to traditional vehicles.

At Ecomov, visitors will find micro-hybrid, conventional hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and 100% electric models, all conveniently gathered in one place. The fair allows for comparing different technologies, resolving doubts, and discovering which option best suits individual needs before making a purchase decision.

Opening hours will follow the pattern of previous years. On Friday 26 and Saturday 27, doors will be open from eleven in the morning to two in the afternoon, and after a break, from four to eight in the evening. On Sunday 28, the fair will also start at eleven in the morning, but the schedule will be continuous until three in the afternoon. This way, visitors can plan their attendance flexibly and make the most of the activities.

Ecomov is not limited to tests and exhibitions. Since its inception, it has also aimed to be a forum for debate and professional meetings. Therefore, Friday will be especially dedicated to businesses, with reinforced sales teams and the organisation of discussions and round tables with experts in sustainable mobility. It will be an opportunity to analyse trends, exchange experiences, and generate business opportunities in a sector undergoing transformation.

On Sunday, one of the most anticipated moments will take place: the Auto-Electric gathering, which in the 2023 and 2024 editions already achieved great participation success. This meeting of electric vehicle owners will once again fill La Marina's esplanade with colour and variety. Registration is free and can be done through the website, ensuring the presence of a large group of enthusiasts and electric mobility fans.

The organisers expect this tenth edition to break attendance records once again. Ecomov's trajectory has established it as a national reference event in the field of ecological mobility, not only for the vehicle offerings and the possibility of testing them but also for the advantageous conditions that usually accompany the fair and the informative atmosphere that fosters direct contact between brands and users.

Organised by the newspaper Las Provincias, Ecomov maintains its original spirit: bringing new mobility technologies closer to the general public and promoting a cultural shift towards more sustainable transport.