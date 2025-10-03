Doctors Take to the Streets in Alicante Amidst Strike: 'Public Healthcare Cannot Survive Without Us' The Ministry estimates a 17% participation in the strike, while the Medical Union claims it was 'massive' and criticises 'abusive' minimum services.

Doctors and medical professionals made their presence felt this Friday in Alicante, where nearly half a thousand professionals gathered at Montañeta Square, in front of the Government Subdelegation, to advocate for a unique statute regulating their working and professional conditions. Their message was clear: 'Public healthcare cannot survive without us.'

Organised by the CESM Medical Union and supported by professional colleges, the doctors expressed their opposition to the proposed modification of the Framework Statute by the Ministry of Health. They believe the new text represents an 'intolerable affront' that undermines basic rights such as rest, work-life balance, and fair compensation for on-call duties.

The manifesto read in Alicante emphasised that doctors are not demanding 'corporate privileges,' but rather respect for a profession that requires training, responsibility, and utmost dedication. Among the criticisms are the removal of adequate ratios, the reduction of weekly rest from 36 to 24 hours, the lack of incentives for hard-to-fill positions, and the elimination of 100% salary during sick leave, maternity, and risk situations.

'Abusive' minimum services

Regarding the strike's participation, figures vary depending on the source. The Ministry of Health claims that 17% of doctors in the Community joined the strike, while the Medical Union raises the support to over 90%, 'considering the minimum services have been abusive.' 'Logically, the decree should have been akin to a holiday,' they argue.

The union insists that the strike aims 'not to harm the public,' but to defend 'quality public healthcare that is currently at risk due to precariousness and talent drain.' According to their spokespersons, the lack of recognition and tangible improvements in working conditions threatens the retention of doctors in the National Health System.