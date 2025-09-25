Doctors Call for Flu Vaccination for All Children and Adolescents Authorities and parents warned of increased deaths and ICU admissions among minors due to low immunisation against this seasonal virus

Paediatricians, infectious disease specialists, and vaccinologists in Spain have jointly developed a scientific document urging health authorities and parents to begin vaccinating all children and adolescents in the country against the flu, ideally starting this autumn. This recommendation applies to all minors from six months to 17 years old.

The Association of Paediatrics, the Society of Paediatric Infectious Diseases, and the Association of Vaccinology, which represent a significant number of these specialists, state in the document that flu in children should not be perceived as a mild illness. They explain that in recent years, there has been an increase in child deaths and ICU admissions due to infections from this virus, which becomes epidemic between autumn and winter.

Experts believe that the only way to prevent the epidemic from affecting children and to curb the rise in severe cases is to achieve general immunisation at these ages. This would require widespread vaccination and achieving a coverage rate of 95% or higher for the age group.

Currently, Spain is far from this reality. As of today, the public health system only offers an annual free flu vaccination campaign for children between six months and four years old, and for those of other ages with risk-related conditions. Not only are the rest of the children and adolescents excluded, but the vaccination coverage for the youngest is also very low, with less than 50% of the age group receiving the vaccine.

Experts warn parents not to underestimate the importance of protecting their children against the flu each autumn, as it affects 30% to 40% of them each season, leads to the hospitalisation of four million children worldwide, and causes the death of 35,000 minors annually, double that of bacterial meningitis. However, they highlight that in Spain, vaccination against meningococcus reaches 96% of minors, double that of the flu.

To be effective, they clarify that in addition to children, adults who care for or live with children with risk-related illnesses, those living with babies under six months, pregnant women, and all healthcare professionals should also be vaccinated.

Super-spreaders

Specialists indicate that a general vaccination campaign for all Spanish minors would be highly cost-effective for health authorities because, in addition to saving lives, it would significantly reduce flu consultations in primary care, pressure on emergency services, and hospitalisations. It would also help minimise the annual epidemic among adults, as children are super-spreaders of the virus, transmitting it from a week before the first symptoms and up to two or three weeks after, three to four times longer than adults.

The medical consensus hopes that the Ministry of Health will accept their recommendation and include the general immunisation of minors in the national public health calendar. They applaud that Castilla y León has already taken the first steps by extending free flu vaccination to children up to 8 years old, a campaign that Murcia will raise to 9 years and Galicia to 11 years.

Experts believe that for this child and adolescent immunisation plan to succeed, in addition to integration into the public calendar, a strategy is needed that should include active recommendation to parents by healthcare professionals, conducting institutional awareness campaigns on social media, in the media, and pharmacies, and providing easy access to the vaccine, such as its administration in schools, at weekend points, and in health centres during the afternoon, always without the need for an appointment.