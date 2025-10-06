Division Among Dénia Property Owners Over Boundary Disputes The leader of the PP expresses disappointment over the failure of her motion for the Town Hall to file an appeal, while the government argues that protecting residents is paramount.

El pleno extraordinario celebrado en Dénia este lunes a instancias del Partido Popular para pedir que el Ayuntamiento presentase un recurso de reposición o contencioso-administrativo contra los nuevos deslindes aprobados por el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica ha dejado patente de nuevo la división existente dentro de la Corporación en lo relativo a la defensa de los propietarios afectados. La moción sólo ha contado con el respaldo de PP, Gent de Dénia (GD) y Vox, de manera que la mayoría absoluta de PSPV y Compromís ha tumbado la propuesta en una sesión monográfica intensa y que ha contado con varios de los afectados entre el público.

The extraordinary plenary session held in Dénia this Monday, initiated by the Popular Party, aimed to request the Town Hall to file an appeal against the new boundaries approved by the Ministry for Ecological Transition. This session highlighted the existing division within the Corporation regarding the defence of affected property owners. The motion only received support from the PP, Gent de Dénia (GD), and Vox, while the absolute majority of PSPV and Compromís rejected the proposal in an intense session attended by several affected individuals.

La líder popular, Pepa Font, se ha mostrado «decepcionada» por el resultado final. Ha lamentado que todas las formaciones con representación política hayan sido «incapaces» de caminar unidos en la defensa de los intereses de los vecinos.

The popular leader, Pepa Font, expressed her "disappointment" with the final outcome. She lamented that all political formations with representation were "incapable" of uniting in defence of the residents' interests.

Durante la sesión, Font ha repasado durante su intervención las causas que han provocado la regresión de las playas, desde la retención en los pantanos de arenas procedentes de los ríos y la causada por los puertos. A lo que ha sumado las extracciones de gravas y arena en el litoral dianense.

During the session, Font reviewed the causes of beach regression in her speech, citing the retention of sand in reservoirs from rivers and those caused by ports. She also added the extraction of gravel and sand along the Dénia coastline.

La portavoz popular ha insistido en que en estos casos había que estar del lado de los vecinos. A ellos les ha dicho que es «complicado dormir pensando en la injusticia a la que estáis sometidos». De ahí que hayan pedido al Ayuntamiento y a la Generalitat que presenten recursos. Sus palabras han arrancado los aplausos del público, que ha vuelto a aplaudir tras la intervención de otros representantes de la oposición.

The popular spokesperson insisted that in these cases, one must side with the residents. She told them that it is "difficult to sleep thinking about the injustice you are subjected to." Hence, they have asked the Town Hall and the Generalitat to file appeals. Her words drew applause from the audience, who applauded again after other opposition representatives spoke.

Mario Vidal, portavoz de GD, ha insistido en que los vecinos no son culpables de la regresión y que es más fácil culpar a los débiles. En su opinión, la decisión del Gobierno es un «despropósito» al aprobar los deslindes antes de efectuar las regeneraciones.

Mario Vidal, GD spokesperson, insisted that the residents are not to blame for the regression and that it is easier to blame the weak. In his opinion, the Government's decision is a "nonsense" for approving the boundaries before carrying out regenerations.

Por su parte, Félix Redondo, líder de Vox, ha coincidido en ese aspecto de que se podría haber regenerado primero, «pero es más cómodo ir a por el más débil». Por ello, ha remarcado que, en caso de llegar al Gobierno, su partido se comprometía a derogar esta «ley injusta».

Félix Redondo, Vox leader, agreed on the aspect that regeneration could have been done first, "but it is more convenient to go after the weakest." Therefore, he stressed that if his party comes to power, they are committed to repealing this "unjust law."

Desde Compromís, su portavoz, Rafa Carrió, ha calificado la moción del PP de «demagogia» y de estar engañando a los afectados. Al respecto, le ha recordado que el consistorio ya ha aprobado varias mociones para defender a los vecinos.

From Compromís, their spokesperson, Rafa Carrió, described the PP's motion as "demagoguery" and deceiving the affected. In this regard, he reminded that the council has already approved several motions to defend the residents.

Asimismo, ha subrayado que su formación defiende el territorio y que propone distintas actuaciones frente a una ley «incapaz de hacer frente a los problemas del litoral». También ha apuntado que Compromís propone rechazar el reglamento de Costas, como han hecho en el Senado, presentar una proposición no de ley en defensa del litoral y de los derechos de los afectados y garantizar la seguridad jurídica a los ciudadanos con compensaciones económicas por las expropiaciones. Pese a estos argumentos, los nacionalistas han votado en contra de la moción del PP.

He also emphasized that his party defends the territory and proposes different actions against a law "incapable of addressing coastal problems." He also pointed out that Compromís proposes rejecting the Coastal Regulation, as they have done in the Senate, presenting a non-legislative proposal in defence of the coast and the rights of those affected, and guaranteeing legal security to citizens with economic compensation for expropriations. Despite these arguments, the nationalists voted against the PP's motion.

Finalmente, la portavoz socialista, Maria Josep Ripoll, ha explicado que «no vamos a impugnar los deslindes por responsabilidad». Según ha señalado, estos dos últimos, tras aceptarse la alegación del Ayuntamiento de Dénia y reducirse a 20 metros la línea de dominio público en buena parte del trazado, hace que sólo se vean afectadas unas 20 propiedades.

Finally, the socialist spokesperson, Maria Josep Ripoll, explained that "we are not going to challenge the boundaries out of responsibility." She noted that these last two, after accepting the Town Hall of Dénia's appeal and reducing the public domain line to 20 meters in much of the route, means that only about 20 properties are affected.

Ripoll ha lamentado que el PP siga «desinformando» y ha reiterado, como ya hiciera días atrás, que «los deslindes son necesarios» porque «la vida de las personas es lo más importante».

Ripoll lamented that the PP continues "misinforming" and reiterated, as she did days ago, that "the boundaries are necessary" because "people's lives are the most important."

Por su parte, el alcalde, el socialista Vicent Grimalt, ha puesto de relieve la «manipulación del Partido Popular» con esta moción en la que el título de apoyo a los vecinos no coincide con lo que dice el texto, en el que se pide que se presenten recursos. Además, ha hecho hincapié en que la Ley de Costas Valenciana ya cuenta con un informe vinculante del Consell Jurídic Consultiu que deja patente sus carencias.

For his part, the mayor, socialist Vicent Grimalt, highlighted the "manipulation by the Popular Party" with this motion, where the title of support for the residents does not match what the text says, which requests the filing of appeals. He also emphasized that the Valencian Coastal Law already has a binding report from the Consell Jurídic Consultiu that highlights its shortcomings.