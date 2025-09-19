Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

One of the maps to 'divide Spain'. JustASpanishGuy

A Map to 'Divide Spain' Includes Alicante and Murcia in the Catalan Sphere

The infographic also adds the province in the greeting 'bona tarda'

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 19 September 2025, 17:50

A humorous map circulating on social media under the title '9 Ways to Divide Spain' has sparked curiosity and some criticism by including Alicante and Murcia within the 'Catalan' sphere in one of its categories.

The image, created by the user JustASpanishGuy and shared on X (formerly Twitter) and some forums, proposes different ways to 'separate' the Spanish territory, from criteria like climate or unemployment levels to more ironic divisions related to language, leisure, or regional greetings.

Among the most discussed representations is the one associating Alicante and Murcia with the 'Catalan' sphere, alongside Catalonia, the Valencian Community, and the Balearic Islands, generating debate between those who see the label as an innocent joke and those who view it as a nod to territorial claims.

Map that has sparked controversy. JustASpanishGuy

Other divisions in this map to 'divide Spain' are equally striking. They include the axis between those who prefer 'video games' or 'parties', the distinction between 'cold, temperate, or hot' zones, and even the distribution of typical greetings like 'hello', 'what's up quillo', or 'bona tarda', the latter -in its eastern variation- also for Alicante.

Some comments on the greetings point out that 'in Murcia, Cartagena, Orihuela, Torrevieja or Alicante they will say good afternoon', also noting that throughout the Valencian Community the greeting 'bona vesprada' is used.

Internet users continue to express outrage, pointing out that 'in the Valencian Community they don't speak Catalan... better to divide'. There are also comments to the contrary, such as 'in Catalonia we call it Castilian, not Spanish', regarding the language.

