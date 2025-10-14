The Distressed Cry of a Woman in the Early Hours Awakens Alicante Neighbourhood, Prompting Local Police Intervention The woman, who was desperate to speak with her family and uttered disconcerting phrases, was taken for specialised care.

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 14:05

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 14th, the tranquillity of the Benalúa Sur neighbourhood in Alicante was disrupted by the distressed cries of a woman in the street, awakening several residents and prompting the mobilisation of the Local Police.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on José Luis Lassaletta Street, near the National Police Promenade, when the visibly agitated woman began striking vehicles and walls while repeatedly stating she needed to "speak with her family." Witnesses reported to this newspaper that amidst sobs and screams, she uttered phrases that unsettled those around her: "Everyone knew except me" and "I didn't want to have the child."

Following a call to 092, alerting authorities of a person in evident distress and potential public disorder, Local Police officers arrived at the scene and, after several minutes of assessment, transported her in a patrol car.

Once calmed, a medical team assessed her condition on-site, according to police sources. No serious personal injuries or urgent medical interventions were reported beyond the initial assessment.

The police intervention was conducted with caution: officers first attempted to mediate and calm the affected individual before proceeding with her transport.

Out of respect for the individual's privacy and the ongoing investigation, authorities have not disclosed further details about her identity or the medical actions taken. It has also not been confirmed whether the woman was referred to a specialised healthcare resource or if the intervention concluded with a family support measure.