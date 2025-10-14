Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Ryanair redobla su apuesta por Alicante: 16 aviones, 79 rutas y 3,4 millones de asientos en invierno
Archive image of the National Police Promenade. TA

The Distressed Cry of a Woman in the Early Hours Awakens Alicante Neighbourhood, Prompting Local Police Intervention

The woman, who was desperate to speak with her family and uttered disconcerting phrases, was taken for specialised care.

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 14:05

Comenta

In the early hours of Tuesday, October 14th, the tranquillity of the Benalúa Sur neighbourhood in Alicante was disrupted by the distressed cries of a woman in the street, awakening several residents and prompting the mobilisation of the Local Police.

The incident occurred shortly before 4 a.m. on José Luis Lassaletta Street, near the National Police Promenade, when the visibly agitated woman began striking vehicles and walls while repeatedly stating she needed to "speak with her family." Witnesses reported to this newspaper that amidst sobs and screams, she uttered phrases that unsettled those around her: "Everyone knew except me" and "I didn't want to have the child."

Following a call to 092, alerting authorities of a person in evident distress and potential public disorder, Local Police officers arrived at the scene and, after several minutes of assessment, transported her in a patrol car.

Once calmed, a medical team assessed her condition on-site, according to police sources. No serious personal injuries or urgent medical interventions were reported beyond the initial assessment.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The police intervention was conducted with caution: officers first attempted to mediate and calm the affected individual before proceeding with her transport.

Out of respect for the individual's privacy and the ongoing investigation, authorities have not disclosed further details about her identity or the medical actions taken. It has also not been confirmed whether the woman was referred to a specialised healthcare resource or if the intervention concluded with a family support measure.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante peatonalizará la calle San Vicente para hacer un gran eje cultural desde la Plaza de Toros y Las Cigarreras
  2. 2 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
  3. 3 Un joven de 20 años muere arrollado por un tranvía esta madrugada en El Campello
  4. 4 Barcala anuncia la futura ciudad deportiva del Hércules en una parcela de 120.000 m2 en la Albufereta
  5. 5 Alicante se lanza a batir un nuevo récord con una coca de mollitas de 170 metros y un notario como testigo
  6. 6 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta naranja y amarilla por las lluvias, granizo y viento
  7. 7 Primeros municipios de Alicante que cancelan las clases de la tarde por la alerta naranja
  8. 8 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta inédita a Alemania desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  9. 9 Desmantelan un complejo residencial ilegal en un municipio de Alicante: 60 casas móviles en suelo no urbanizable e inundable
  10. 10 Fumigan el recinto de la Escuela de Arte de Alicante por una plaga de pulgas y los alumnos pasan a clases online

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Distressed Cry of a Woman in the Early Hours Awakens Alicante Neighbourhood, Prompting Local Police Intervention

The Distressed Cry of a Woman in the Early Hours Awakens Alicante Neighbourhood, Prompting Local Police Intervention