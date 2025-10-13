Distractions at the Wheel: Mobile Phones as the Leading Cause in Fatal Accidents

Canal Motor Monday, 13 October 2025, 07:25 Comenta Share

Distractions are the most common contributing factor in traffic accidents, present in 30% of fatal incidents (406 cases) that occurred in 2024, according to the DGT. During the latest campaign conducted from 7th to 13th October 2024, 48.2% of the fines were for using a mobile phone while driving, 10 points higher than the figures from 2023, making improper mobile phone use the main reason drivers are penalised.

According to Cristóbal Cremades, Provincial Traffic Chief of Madrid, "distractions are the most prevalent contributing factor in road accidents with 13,164 cases, accounting for 18% of the total. In fatal accidents, distraction is also the most frequent factor, with 406 cases (30%), making it essential to warn of the risks posed by distracted or inattentive driving."

As reflected in the data from the Electronic Survey on Road Users' Attitudes (ESRA-2023), Spanish drivers claim to have a low regard for the risks of mobile phone use. The study shows that 22.2% of Spanish drivers admitted to making phone calls without using hands-free devices, compared to 58.6% who did use them; additionally, 24.7% of drivers admitted to reading text messages and browsing social media while driving.

Furthermore, the European Road Safety Observatory (ERSO) in its 2023 report on driving distractions highlights findings from various recent studies based on direct observation of drivers (naturalistic driving) to alert about the impacts of distractions caused by electronic devices.

The report states that large-scale research into daily driver behaviour in naturalistic contexts indicates that drivers engage in other activities approximately half of the driving time. Mobile phone use while driving is one of the most common causes of driver distraction noted in this study.

The prevalence of mobile phone use while driving on European roads, according to the report, is acknowledged by 48% of drivers when using hands-free devices; 29% of European drivers admit to using it without hands-free functionalities, and 24% use it to read text messages or check social media.

Improper mobile phone use while driving remains the most frequently penalised distraction, as demonstrated by the results of the latest monitoring and control campaign on driving distractions, conducted from 7th to 13th October 2024, involving 419 municipalities across 41 provinces.

In this campaign, 48.2% of the fines were for using a mobile phone while driving, a percentage 10 points higher than the 2023 campaign.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) considers mobile phone use while driving as one of the most serious offences, resulting in a 200-euro fine and the loss of 6 points from the driving licence, unless the mobile is used through hands-free devices and approved mounts that do not require handling. Manipulating the device or using headphones is also fined 200 euros, but the point loss is lower, specifically 3 points.