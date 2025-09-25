Disruption in Alicante's Commuter Train Service Due to Line Renovation Works

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 25 September 2025, 11:55 Comenta Share

The Ministry of Transport and the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) will carry out renovation works on the railway line between San Gabriel, in the municipality of Alicante, and Torrellano, in Elche. These works will disrupt the circulation of the C1 line commuter trains and will also affect Medium Distance services.

These works will be executed this weekend and the next, specifically on September 27-28 and October 4-5. For this reason, Renfe has established an Alternative Transport Plan by road between Alicante and Torrellano in both directions.

The company has scheduled 340 bus services for the weekends of September 27-28 and October 4-5, with 170 each weekend, providing 18,700 seats for the two weekends.

Regarding Long Distance services, on September 27 and 28 and October 4 and 5, the Intercity Valencia-Cartagena service will not operate.

Renfe has strengthened customer service channels and passenger communication to inform them of this alternative service prompted by infrastructure improvement works, through train and station announcements and station signage.