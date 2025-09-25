Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
Commuter trains at San Gabriel stop in Alicante. Shootori

Disruption in Alicante's Commuter Train Service Due to Line Renovation Works

Renfe Arranges Alternative Transport Between Terminal Station and Torrellano

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 11:55

The Ministry of Transport and the Railway Infrastructure Administrator (Adif) will carry out renovation works on the railway line between San Gabriel, in the municipality of Alicante, and Torrellano, in Elche. These works will disrupt the circulation of the C1 line commuter trains and will also affect Medium Distance services.

These works will be executed this weekend and the next, specifically on September 27-28 and October 4-5. For this reason, Renfe has established an Alternative Transport Plan by road between Alicante and Torrellano in both directions.

The company has scheduled 340 bus services for the weekends of September 27-28 and October 4-5, with 170 each weekend, providing 18,700 seats for the two weekends.

Regarding Long Distance services, on September 27 and 28 and October 4 and 5, the Intercity Valencia-Cartagena service will not operate.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Renfe has strengthened customer service channels and passenger communication to inform them of this alternative service prompted by infrastructure improvement works, through train and station announcements and station signage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  3. 3 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  4. 4 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 24 de septiembre en Alicante
  9. 9 San Vicente proyecta un nuevo barrio con más de un millar de viviendas
  10. 10 Los momentos de miedo vividos por un escalador rescatado en Calpe: se queda colgando de un acantilado tras enredarse las cuerdas

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Disruption in Alicante's Commuter Train Service Due to Line Renovation Works

Disruption in Alicante&#039;s Commuter Train Service Due to Line Renovation Works