Dimentro's New Brand Launches in Spain with Three 100% Electric Models

Under the guidance of the importer Wellta Motors, which already exclusively markets brands like FELO Moto and LETBE in Spain, the new Dimentro brand enters the national market with three 100% electric models. These are designed to cover everything from urban mobility to more extreme driving. The range includes two scooters with removable batteries and a high-performance off-road model.

The Dimentro DM-E1 is an urban electric moped that can be driven from the age of 15 with an AM license. Equipped with a wheel motor and a peak power of 4 kW, it is ideal for daily commutes. Its removable battery offers up to 90 km of autonomy. Its price is €2,890.

The Dimentro DM-E3 is equivalent to a 125cc, reaching a peak power of 7 kW and a maximum speed of 95 km/h, thanks to its central motor. It is available in versions with one or two removable batteries, with ranges of up to 180 km and a charging time of just 3.5 hours. It starts at a launch price of €3,200, or €3,900 for the dual battery version. It includes technologies such as cruise control, dual wireless control, and multimedia connectivity.

Dimentro DT PRO

The Dimentro DT PRO is similar to a 125cc enduro bike. It offers a peak power of 13 kW and up to 120 km of autonomy. Its battery charges in just 3 hours, and its launch price is €5,600.

Edu Blanco, President of Wellta Motors: "Our goal is to establish ourselves as one of the largest motorcycle importers in Europe, and the incorporation of Dimentro brings us one step closer to that goal. With this new range, we reinforce our commitment to electric mobility, offering customers a real alternative: bikes with removable batteries, great autonomy, and a design adapted to the needs of today's cities. With Dimentro, we aim to expand our portfolio with technological, competitive, and practical products, designed both for daily use and for those seeking a sustainable and accessible mobility solution."