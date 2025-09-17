Van Dijk's Last-Minute Goal Stuns Atlético's Comeback

Javier Varela Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 23:06 Comenta Share

Visiting Anfield is always a daunting task, but when you find yourself 2-0 down within six minutes, the situation becomes even more challenging. Whatever Simeone had planned for his Atlético to resist fell apart like a house of cards. The first blow was due to bad luck, the second, a lack of decisiveness. Lenglet, exposed in both goals, committed a foul on the edge of the area that ended with a modest shot from Mo Salah, which turned into gold after deflecting off Robertson. With no time to recover, Atlético conceded a second goal two minutes later. Mo Salah broke into the area from the wing, supported by Gravenberch, and faced Oblak alone to score with finesse, leaving Lenglet with the same expression as the Atlético fans who travelled to Liverpool and those watching from home. Surely, some latecomers might have hit their TVs, thinking there was an error in the scoreline. It didn't take long to realise the harsh reality. It's true that this Atlético at Anfield was not the real deal. An Atlético without Julián, Baena, Almada, Hancko, Giménez, and Cardoso, but still capable of not being two goals down before breaking a sweat.

With the score at 2-0, a different game began. One probably more akin to what the rojiblanco team had envisioned in the hours leading up. Atlético played by spreading the field wide, while Liverpool pressed Atlético's ball exit and relied on the speed of Salah, Isak, and Gakpo, knowing Le Normand struggles in open spaces. Raspadori, whom Simeone surprised by starting, was the first to test Alisson with a long-range shot. It was a rare moment in the rojiblancos' offensive desert, reaching the 'red' area with ease but fading to black there. The referee added to Simeone's woes by awarding a penalty against Lenglet for a handball from Salah's cross that only he saw. VAR brought sanity, correcting the Italian referee's error. But those seconds of pause until the review confirmed play should continue revitalised Liverpool, who pressed Atlético until they were suffocated. Every 'red' attack was a scare for Simeone's men, who had lost midfield control and were bailing water as best they could. The minutes of more control and attacking intent from the rojiblancos had passed. But Atlético clung to life thanks to a goal from Marcos Llorente - what a love affair this player has with Anfield - after a good team move finished with a toe-poke in pure Ángel Correa style, putting the ball in the back of Alisson's net, who protested for a positional offside by Griezmann. Maurizio Mariani blew for halftime in a match Atlético could have been losing by a landslide, but they took a break knowing they could still believe.

After listening to Simeone in the dressing room, Atlético emerged with the lesson learned, avoiding the early mistakes. He must have told them to start combining and playing football, reminding them they are capable players. And to shoot on target. Raspadori tried his luck before Simeone decided to replace him with Koke, but Alisson saved. The Argentine coach reinforced the midfield with the captain and pushed Nico further up. Arne Slot responded with a triple substitution, changing names but not positions. In this chess match the coaches decided to start, Cholo brought on Sorloth for Griezmann and Molina for Gallagher, aiming to move Llorente into midfield for his attacking runs. A half-hour match began. With the captain on the field, Atlético controlled the ball, but Liverpool's quick transitions posed threats. Salah had a chance on a counterattack to score the third, but his shot hit the post. Atlético remained alive but walked a tightrope, knowing they needed a goal to take something from Anfield, but each Liverpool counterattack required a prayer.

Simeone made another tactical tweak, introducing Pubill - thus having all three right-backs on the field - to play with three centre-backs and seek more danger from the wings. The Argentine's plan didn't work as expected, and Liverpool, who hadn't had much possession, seized the ball to run down the clock, waiting for the moment to finish off their opponent. But football is capricious, and Llorente, who else, picked up a ball on the edge of the area to unleash a shot that deflected off a defender, beating Alisson to level the score and send the 900 travelling rojiblanco fans into a frenzy. There were still some scares because this Liverpool side has explosive power up front and pinned Atlético back. In a corner, Van Dijk soared like a plane to pour cold water on an Atlético side that deserved more but left Anfield empty-handed.