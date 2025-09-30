Kia EV4: Two Different Body Styles, Two Batteries, One Model

José Ramón Alonso Trigueros Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 10:46 Comenta Share

Kia is steadily advancing towards the electrification of its range, and with the EV4, it takes another step forward. The new model is a C-segment car presented with two completely different silhouettes. On one hand, there is the 'hatchback' body style, and on the other, the 'fastback', which offers a line resembling a sedan. Prices with discounts (Moves+CAE) start at 26,400 euros.

The new Kia model, which we tested on the roads of Malaga, is an important step in Kia's electrification strategy, aiming to offer advanced and affordable electric vehicles to a broad audience. The EV4 seeks to satisfy European tastes, especially the sedan silhouette - designed in Europe - which is manufactured at the Žilina plant in Slovakia.

The Korean brand's strategy to democratize the electric car began with the e-Soul and e-Niro. Then came the EV6 and the EV3 (the second best-selling electric car in Spain). After the EV4, the EV6 will arrive, and next year the EV2, a model with which they hope to capture a significant portion of the B-segment electric market.

The EV4 is designed to offer a superior driving experience in urban environments and long-distance travel. For this, the brand has considered two different body styles. While the front and interior are the same, both the side and, especially, the rear, change radically. This might lead to the confusion of thinking we are looking at two different models.

The 'Hatchback' silhouette (4.43 meters long, 1.86 meters wide, and 1.48 meters high, with a 435-liter trunk) resembles its sibling EV3 more, with the almost vertical rear hatch giving it a robust and sporty air. Its slanted rear window and wide lights project a futuristic look.

The EV4 'Fastback' (4.73 / 1.86 / 1.48 meters and a 490-liter trunk) has a profile between a sedan and a saloon. The rear offers a long-tail silhouette that emphasizes aerodynamic efficiency.

But beyond the exterior shape, the Kia EV4 always features a 150 kW (204 HP) electric motor with front-wheel drive. The difference lies in the batteries, which can be 58.3 kWh and 81.4 kWh, with ranges of up to 625 km (WLTP) in the long-range version.

It is prepared for fast charging, from 10% to 80%, in 31 minutes (81.4 kWh) and 29 minutes (58.3 kWh). It offers performance that goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to 170 km/h.

The EV4 offers a firm and secure driving experience, with precise curves and balanced weight distribution. The MacPherson front suspension and multi-link rear configuration provide a smooth and stable ride, as we could verify on the roads near Marbella.

It has different driving options (normal, eco, sport, and customizable) that allow you to choose based on the type of journey or traffic needs. The sport mode provides the most stability, giving you a greater sense of control. However, all of them, including the ECO mode (which makes the car feel a bit more restrained), offer a very pleasant ride.

The Kia EV4 offers a smooth and quiet driving experience, thanks to its electric motor and well-calibrated suspension. The steering is precise, and the car handles nimbly in urban environments. The regeneration paddles and i-Pedal mode allow fine speed control, almost without needing to use the brake.

Safety is a priority for a brand like Kia that sells technology on wheels. The EV4 is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), including collision avoidance assistance and blind spot, lane-keeping assistance, and adaptive cruise control.

Ampliar TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS ENGINE: 150 kW (204 HP) electric DIMENSIONS (length/width/height, in meters): 4.43 / 1.86 / 1.48 meters high, for the 'Hatchback' silhouette, and 4.73 / 1.86 / 1.48, for the 'Fastback' TRUNK: 435 liters in the 'Hatchback' version and 460 in the 'Fastback' ELECTRIC RANGE: up to 625 km TOP SPEED: 170 km/h ACCELERATION: 7.7 seconds from 0 to 100 km/h PRICES: from 38,695 euros (26,400 euros with Moves+CAE aids)

The interior, designed for occupant comfort, features customizable ambient lighting. The dashboard has a dual 12.3-inch screen and an additional 5.3-inch screen for climate controls. Connectivity includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also incorporates 8 speakers and the ability to watch Netflix and Disney+, to make charging time more bearable.

The prices of the Kia EV4 in Spain start with discounts (Moves + CAE) at 26,400 euros for the Air trim, standard battery, and 'Hatchback' silhouette. The most expensive version is the GT-Line trim with a long-range battery, costing 52,970 euros, reduced to 40,670 euros with aids. Next year, the manufacturer announces that a version with all-wheel drive will arrive.