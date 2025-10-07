Man Dies After Being Dragged by Car During Mobile Phone Theft in Torrevieja The victim spent several days in hospital following the incident.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 20:50 Comenta Share

On Tuesday, a Swedish citizen named Christian P. passed away at Elche hospital after battling for his life for several days due to injuries sustained during a robbery in Torrevieja. The 31-year-old man was dragged several metres by a car when the perpetrators stole his mobile phone, according to sources close to the victim.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. last Friday, October 3rd. A violent robbery has escalated into a homicide, which is now under investigation by the Territorial Judicial Police Team of Torrevieja of the Civil Guard.

It appears the man was walking through the town when assailants attempted to snatch his mobile phone from a moving car, a typical grab-and-run that ended with fatal consequences. Sources close to the victim state that Christian P. was dragged several metres by the vehicle.

Due to the violence endured during the robbery, he was admitted to the General University Hospital of Torrevieja. From there, he was transferred to Elche hospital, where his death was confirmed on Tuesday, according to the Civil Guard.