Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of a Civil Guard Forensics officer. TA

Man Dies After Being Dragged by Car During Mobile Phone Theft in Torrevieja

The victim spent several days in hospital following the incident.

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 20:50

Comenta

On Tuesday, a Swedish citizen named Christian P. passed away at Elche hospital after battling for his life for several days due to injuries sustained during a robbery in Torrevieja. The 31-year-old man was dragged several metres by a car when the perpetrators stole his mobile phone, according to sources close to the victim.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. last Friday, October 3rd. A violent robbery has escalated into a homicide, which is now under investigation by the Territorial Judicial Police Team of Torrevieja of the Civil Guard.

Related News

Arrested for Threatening to Kill Several People with a Knife in a Novelda Leisure Venue

Arrested for Threatening to Kill Several People with a Knife in a Novelda Leisure Venue

Arrested in Alicante for Illegally Bringing His Mother to Spain for a €9,000 Public Health Treatment

Arrested in Alicante for Illegally Bringing His Mother to Spain for a €9,000 Public Health Treatment

It appears the man was walking through the town when assailants attempted to snatch his mobile phone from a moving car, a typical grab-and-run that ended with fatal consequences. Sources close to the victim state that Christian P. was dragged several metres by the vehicle.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Due to the violence endured during the robbery, he was admitted to the General University Hospital of Torrevieja. From there, he was transferred to Elche hospital, where his death was confirmed on Tuesday, according to the Civil Guard.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El Laboratorio de Climatología de la UA avisa de la llegada de una vaguada que podría transformarse en una dana en Alicante
  2. 2 Detenido en Alicante por traer ilegalmente a su madre a España para que accediese a un tratamiento de 9.000 euros en la sanidad pública
  3. 3 Estos son los barrios de Alicante donde no se concederán nuevas licencias para pisos turísticos
  4. 4 El Constitucional confirma la absolución del yerno de la viuda de la CAM por el crimen de 2016 en Alicante
  5. 5 Así será la tirolina de 1,5 kilómetros que unirá estos dos municipios alicantinos
  6. 6 La Aemet avisa de un nuevo episodio de lluvias «intensas y tormentas» en Alicante a partir del jueves
  7. 7 Vito Quiles anuncia una conferencia en la Universidad de Alicante dentro de su tour nacional
  8. 8 El mejor tartar de atún de Alicante está en un puesto del mercado de Benalúa
  9. 9 La nueva avenida de Niza de la Playa de San Juan: más verde, más ancha y más deportiva
  10. 10 El Hospital Dr. Balmis de Alicante gana la IV edición de las Becas Bayer

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Man Dies After Being Dragged by Car During Mobile Phone Theft in Torrevieja

Man Dies After Being Dragged by Car During Mobile Phone Theft in Torrevieja