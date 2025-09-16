A Depleted Atlético Faces a Formidable Liverpool

Javier Varela Tuesday, 16 September 2025, 19:11 Comenta Share

Atlético Madrid returns to the Champions League 189 days after last season's painful elimination following the controversial penalty annulled against Julián Álvarez. They do so in a venue steeped in symbolism: Anfield. The match appears uneven due to the contrasting forms of the two teams at the start of the season. Liverpool, among the favourites to win the competition, arrives full of confidence as Premier League leaders with four consecutive victories. The Rojiblancos, in stark contrast, face numerous absences that complicate their already challenging visit to the 'Reds' stadium, despite the morale boost from their victory against Villarreal.

The Atlético squad's best ball handlers remained in Madrid due to various physical issues. Julián Álvarez is dealing with knee discomfort that forced him to request a substitution at halftime against Villarreal. Baena and Almada were already sidelined, one recovering from appendicitis surgery and the other with soleus problems, while Cardoso was the latest to join the absentees after suffering an ankle sprain during Monday's training. Without Álvarez, Atlético loses attacking mobility; without Almada and Baena, they lack creativity in the final third; and without Cardoso, they miss midfield balance. However, Simeone remains focused: "This is football, it's part of it, and we are focused on those who will start. They will play, give their all, and show what they have."

Given this scenario, Simeone will reinforce his conservative approach, order a physical midfield, close defensive spaces, tighten lines, and rely on quick transitions and set pieces. Koke, who excelled against Villarreal, and Barrios are likely to steer the team with Nico and Giuliano on the wings. Upfront, Griezmann is gaining prominence, and the question is whether the Argentine coach will start Sortloth or opt for a fifth midfielder to strengthen that line, possibly choosing Gallagher. At the back, options are limited. With Giménez absent, it's expected that Le Normand and Lenglet will be at the centre of defence, with Llorente on one side and Galán on the other. It's hard to believe Ruggeri, with a more offensive role, will start against such an opponent and setting. At least there's good news with Hancko, who suffered a severe ankle knock on Saturday but is in the squad. "We play 11 against 11. The absences are there, yes, and they might have more options for the second half, but initially, it's 11 against 11," acknowledged a Simeone aware of the opponent's threat. "They are a very voracious team, and it will be tough."

The last victory at Anfield, pre-COVID

Recent history speaks of parity when these two European football giants clash. Liverpool and Atlético have met eight times in European competitions, with three wins each and two draws. It's true that the last two encounters ended in victories for the English side, but Atlético's last triumph was precisely at Anfield, on March 11, 2020. That extra-time victory allowed Atlético to advance to the quarter-finals, eliminate the then-champions, and leave a lasting memory as the last great European feat just before the pandemic halted football worldwide.

This time, the challenge seems daunting for the Rojiblancos, as Arne Slot's men have been impressive so far. It's true they struggled more than expected in the last match to beat newly-promoted Burnley - Salah scored a penalty in the 95th minute - but after conceding four goals in the first two games, they seem to have regained defensive balance, keeping clean sheets in the last two matches against Arsenal and Burnley. Liverpool has many notable players, but four stand out for their importance in the team's structure and style of play. The Van Dijk and Konaté duo forms a defensive wall, Gravenberch is the only midfielder capable of providing balance and coverage in the defensive phase, and Florian Wirtz, for whom Liverpool paid 150 million to Bayer Leverkusen, is still seeking his first goal in a 'Reds' shirt.

- Probable Line-ups

Liverpool: Alisson, C. Bradley, Van Dijk, Konaté, Kerkez, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, and Ekitike.

Atlético: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Galán, Koke, Barrios, Giuliano, Nico González, Gallagher or Sorloth, and Griezmann.

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (Italy).

Time: 21:00 h. Stadium: Anfield

TV: Movistar+