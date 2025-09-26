Dénia Hospital Installs Adapted Bathroom for Ostomized Patients The initiative aims to enhance comfort, privacy, and comprehensive care for patients

Ismael Martinez Dénia Friday, 26 September 2025, 14:22

Dénia Hospital has launched an adapted bathroom for ostomized individuals to provide greater comfort and privacy during their stay at the facility.

The restroom, located in the outpatient consultation area near the main entrance, features a sink at the appropriate height, a full-length mirror, an extendable tap, and other resources designed based on the recommendations of stoma care nurses.

"This is an important step towards the social integration of ostomized individuals and, at the same time, a way to raise awareness about the comprehensive care they require," stated Juan Puig, the manager of the Dénia Health Department, who reaffirmed the commitment to humanizing healthcare services.

The Director of Nursing, María José Tomás, explained that the space facilitates the emptying and changing of the collection bag, enhancing patient autonomy. The hospital also offers a specialized ostomy consultation and a patient school, providing educational and emotional support on a quarterly basis.