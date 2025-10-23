Demolition of Former Sfera Building in Maisonnave to Make Way for New Commercial Giant in Alicante The project envisions a completely new construction, connected to the adjacent building on General Lacy Street, to house over 6,000 square metres dedicated to retail.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 07:26 Comenta Share

Maisonnave Avenue in Alicante is set for a fresh transformation. This renewal will bring a new building, a future commercial giant that will rise on the remains of the former Sfera store, which is currently undergoing demolition.

So far, the demolition works of this building located at number 22 on Maisonnave Avenue, with a corner and continuity on General Lacy Street, have already removed the upper floors of the property.

This same scenario will occur with the rest of the building, dated from 2007, as it is a modern construction and the project, accessed by TodoAlicante, allows for its complete demolition, including the facade.

Ampliar Derribo del antiguo edificio Sfera en la avenida Maisonnave de Alicante. SHOOTORI

While demolition is underway on this building on the city's main commercial artery, the works also affect the adjacent property, located on General Lacy Street with Poeta Vila y Blanco.

In this case, the entire interior of the building has been demolished, with great respect for its facade, included in the municipal Protection Catalogue. It is a building constructed in the second half of the last century, in 1950.

Ampliar Demolition works of the building. SHOOTORI

The current total and interior demolition works - with the facade preserved in the case of the second building - will allow the unification of the properties into a single plot of 829 square metres, with the intention of erecting a large commercial giant in the heart of Alicante.

According to this newspaper, the future building will be intended for commercial use - with administrative offices on its top floor - with the main objective being the retail sale of textile products in specialised establishments. It will be a single store divided into more than six thousand square metres of built space.

A new commercial giant in Alicante

This new building, resulting from the connection between the two former properties, will also respect the permitted heights. Up to four storeys in the case of the intersection of General Lacy and Poeta Vila y Blanco streets, and up to six floors - with a mezzanine included - in the case of Maisonnave. All these streets will embrace the new property, which will feature two corners.

Following the demolition of the former Sfera building in Maisonnave, the future construction works will allow for the erection of a new reinforced concrete structure, more efficient and adapted to current energy demands, with large glazed facades and a contemporary design that will visually transform the corner with General Lacy.

Demolition process of the Maisonnave building and conservation of the General Lacy facade. SHOOTORI

Additionally, there will be two basements, mainly for storage and logistical operations, such as the loading and unloading of textile products for this future fashion megastore in Alicante.

The rest of the building will feature a large open-plan ground floor of up to 817 square metres - with a capacity for 204 people - dedicated to the exhibition of textile products, which will connect, via lifts, freight elevators, and escalators, with the upper floors, whose dimensions range between 716 and 845 square metres.

Ampliar Works on the building at General Lacy with Poeta Vila y Blanco. SHOOTORI

The main access will remain on Maisonnave Avenue, while the secondary and logistical entrance will be located on General Lacy Street. Both will be integrated through interior passages, lifts, and freight elevators that will allow for the coordinated operation of the two plots.

New airs in Maisonnave

This future building, set to become a retail giant in the heart of Alicante, responds to the trend of renewing urban commercial axes, seeking more sustainable, bright, and functional spaces to adapt to the evolution of retail and customer experience.

According to TodoAlicante, the construction of this new building in Maisonnave aims to strengthen the competitiveness of urban commerce and the city's identity, creating a more attractive environment for visitors through a new, more modern and vertical model.

The integration of the new building with that of General Lacy will allow for the unification of the block and the expansion of commercial areas, positioning Alicante alongside the main capitals of retail commerce, especially in the retail field.

If the planned deadlines are met, construction works could begin in the coming months, with the aim of turning this corner of Maisonnave into the new commercial benchmark of Alicante's centre.